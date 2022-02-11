Spotswood had been dominant all year.
From a non-district win versus East Rockingham to a clean Valley District record coming into a Friday night contest with Broadway, the Trailblazers have been unstoppable.
Friday night against the Gobblers was no different. An electric crowd backed an all-around effort as Spotswood secured another Valley District title with a 77-57 win on the road.
“We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game,” Spotswood senior guard Carmelo Pacheco said. “Our pace [was a big factor] and we had to come in and play our pace.”
The win gave Spotswood at least a share of the Valley District title for the 10th straight season and that meant a lot to Blazers head coach Chad Edwards. He credited former Spotswood coach Jim Kramer. Edwards continued the success of his former coach with the district crown.
“It's humbling to think about this 10-year stretch that we've had,” Edwards said. “So I'm just really grateful to coach at Spotswood and I'm proud of my players this season. I'm proud of all the players that have helped build this for us."
This one meant a lot to the Blazers for several reasons. It was a bumpy season with COVID-19, snow delays and different players in the lineup.
But much like how the Spotswood girls team won the trophy Thursday with its youth, this boys team did the same.
“We've got a team with ninth and tenth graders,” Edwards said. “Two of our three seniors hadn't played a lot of varsity minutes for us in and to see this young team just get better, grow up and withstand adversity. To clinch our 10th consecutive Valley District title means a lot.”
While the first half was close between the two rivals who were neck-and-neck during the last meeting in Penn Laird, this one was different — it was dominant.
The Blazers had a 10-point halftime lead and it only grew as the second half went on. With the help of 3-pointers and everybody finding their groove, Spotswood had shots land in the second half that the Gobblers didn’t.
“Practice [was key],” Pacheco said. “We’ve been putting up a lot of shots and they fell tonight.”
By the middle of the third quarter, the Blazers slowed sightly but the offense still rolled on. With 54 points by the midway point, it wasn’t so much that Broadway couldn’t score, the team just couldn’t keep up.
The closest the Gobblers got in the second half was within 10 but ultimately couldn’t mount a comeback. Despite the effort, Edwards credited the Gobblers for their game plan and said it was hard to control the 3-pointers throughout the contest.
“Our game plan was to try to defend the lane and force [Broadway] to shoot jump shots,” Edwards said. “They made me look like an idiot. So for me, [the Gobblers] showed that they're a balanced team, and they're going to be a handful in the playoffs. Anytime we come on the road or beat a quality team that's balanced, it’s a good thing. Tonight felt like a playoff game.”
Spotswood finished with eight different scorers on the board. Pacheco led the way with 24 followed by freshman forward Rayne Dean with 18. Four Blazers finished with double-digit scoring.
“I feel like we've gotten better every day,” Edwards said. “You know, we've had to withstand the rigors of our very demanding schedule, coupled with the high expectations of our program, combined with COVID stoppages and then all the snow. So it's been an awkward season.”
For the Gobblers, guard Ben Hutcheson led the way with 18 points and six 3-pointers. Guard Breylon Miller had 15 of his own.
Next up for both squads in the postseason. While both wait to see potential matchups, it’s already onto the next mentality and Edwards is happy with his young teams play as they get ready for the regional round.
“I think most coaches would tell you that an experienced team probably better prepared to handle those rigors,” Edwards said. “We got a bunch of young, inexperienced guys who just stuck together and believe in what we're trying to teach. They deserve credit for their growth and not getting discouraged and staying focused along the way.”
Spotswood 17 21 18 21 — 77
Broadway 15 13 16 13 — 57
SPOTSWOOD (77) — Carmelo Pacheco 10 5-5 24, Bellamy 1 0-0 2, Camryn Pacheco 5 1-2 12, Li 1 0-0 3, Sprauge 0 2-2 2, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Graves 0 0-0 0, Harding 5 2-2 12, Craig 1 0-0 2, Webb 0 0-0 0, Dean 8 2-3 18, Vega 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 12-14 77
BROADWAY (57) — Caleb Barnes 4 2-2 10, Dakota Dove 2 2-2 6, Hutcheson 6 0-0 18, Litten 0 0-0 0, Michael 1 0-0 3, Heriched 0 0-0 0, Connor Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jowell Santiago 1 0-0 3, Kevin Santiago 0 0-0 0, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Miller 5 1-2 15, Hall 0 0-0 0, Hectzler 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-6 57
3-Point Goals Broadway 12 (Hutcheson 6, Miller 4, Michael, Jowell Santiago), Spotswood 3 (Carmelo Pacheco, Camryn Pacheco, Li).
(1) comment
No doubt Spotswood is a well-coached tough team, but the entire league happens to be horribly weak or one team wouldn’t claim 10 titles in a row in hoops. Regional play should be interesting.
