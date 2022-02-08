BRIDGEWATER — There was a moment in the fourth quarter, after Turner Ashby had cut the deficit to one, where fans in Bridgewater leaped to their feet.
That moment didn’t last long, however, as Spotswood made enough plays down the stretch to hold on for a 53-46 Valley District win over the Knights at TAHS on Tuesday. The Trailblazers remain unbeaten in district play this season.
“It was just a gritty, gutty win against a quality TA team.” Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said.
Defense was the key to success — particularly a half-court press by the visiting Trailblazers — in the first 16 minutes of play.
Senior guard Carmelo Pacheco, meanwhile went to work for Spotswood on the offensive end.
“[Pacheco] plays hard every night,” TA coach Clay Harris said. “But I thought we did a good job of valuing the basketball and getting good looks … and it was close all around.”
Working through the press, Pacheco found a way to exploit the Knights defensively and score 11 points by the end of the first half. Spotswood dominated in offensive rebounds and second chances and maintained enough composure defensively for a 30-25 lead at halftime.
“It was the defensive contributions from everyone on the floor,” Edwards said. “It was just executing the adjustments we made.”
1 of 13
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood's Carmelo Pacheco drives into takes a shot against Turner Ashby's Garret Spruhan.
Spotswood's Carmelo Pacheco drives into takes a shot against Turner Ashby's Garret Spruhan.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood’s Carmelo Pacheco drives into the paint around Turner Ashby’s Garret Spruhan.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood's Rayne Dean draws the charge on Turner Ashby's Trent Kiser.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Turner Ashby’s Noah Gerber drives up the court against Spotswood’s Camryn Pacheco.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood's Camryn Pacheco goes up for a shot against Turner Ashby's Noah Gerber.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood's Rayne Dean takes a shot against Turner Ashby's Garret Spruhan.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Turner Ashby's Beau Baylor goes up for a shot between Spotswood's Rayne Dean and Ben Bellamy.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Turner Ashby head coach Clay Harris calls up Adam Bass from the bench.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Turner Ashby's Noah Gerber loses control of the ball as he tries to drive between Spotswood's Camryn Pacheco and Carmelo Pacheco.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards signals to his team from their bench.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Turner Ashby's Jacob Keplinger goes up for a shot over Spotswood's Camryn Pacheco.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Turner Ashby's Garret Spruhan takes a shot against Spotswood's Jonathan Harding.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood Basketball
Turner Ashby's Noah Gerber takes a shot on Spotswood's Jackson Li.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
A five-point lead separated the two to start the second half, but Spotswood had no intention of keeping it there. Pacheco and the Trailblazers cranked up the defensive pressure and began to pull away.
“I’m really proud of the poise these young kids have shown the last two games,” Edwards said. “For us to go one the road against this quality team, it is huge.”
With just under four minutes to go, Noah Gerber paved the way for a near-comeback for the Knights and cut the Spotswood lead to one. TA fans were back in the game, waiting for the moment the Knights took their first lead of the game.
And yet, the moment never came. Two late fouls on Gerber let the Trailblazers re-establish their lead and secure the victory. Yet despite the loss, the Knights left the game satisfied with the progress and the fight they showed.
“I was very happy for my guys,” Harris said. “Especially the seniors. They’re just a great group of kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.