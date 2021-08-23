The early-season chaos from COVID-19 has already begun.
The season-opening rivalry contest between Spotswood and East Rockingham, which was scheduled for Friday in Penn Laird, has officially been postponed.
The contest, which is being delayed due to health and safety protocols, does not have a make-up date at this point. Trailblazers athletic director Tim Leach told the Daily News-Record that the goal is to play the game later in the season.
There are several other local games on the docket for Friday, however, as Broadway will host Fluvanna County, Turner Ashby travels to Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg hits the road to take on Albemarle, Page County will take on Central at home in an early season showdown and Luray hosts Mountain View.
Several other area programs have had to shut down in recent weeks due to health and safety protocols, including Staunton, Wilson Memorial and Stuarts Draft. The Cougars previously scrimmaged Spotswood on Aug. 15.
The Eagles will not play again until Sept. 10 when they host non-district opponent Central.
Spotswood, meanwhile, will hit the road Sept. 3 to face William Monroe.
