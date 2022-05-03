Sometimes all it takes is one look, one shot.
“I just saw the opportunity and took it,” Spotswood midfielder Daniel Romanchuk said.
Tied 0-0, Romanchuk faced the goal, got a bounce, and took one shot — it slipped through the goalkeeper’s fingers. The Trailblazers, on the road facing Valley District rival Harrisonburg, scored the first, and only, goal of the night.
“I was wide open, ball was in the air, shot it,” the sophomore said.
It was the rematch of the top two teams in the Valley District on Tuesday when Spotswood took the trip to Harrisonburg High School. Just under three weeks ago, it was the Blue Streaks that stunned the Blazers at home, shutting them out.
This time around, it was Spotswood who took the win behind a stellar defensive performance, defeating Harrisonburg 1-0 and tying up the district standings.
“We’ve always committed to getting better each training session, each game,” Spotswood head coach Dan Atwell said. “As the season’s progressed they’ve done what we’ve asked of them and tonight we had a certain approach to the game and they were able to execute that.”
Ask anyone on the Blazers how big the win was and they’ll tell you it was fun and onto the next game. But the jumping up and down on the field, the big group huddle and the shaking of the bus leaving Harrisonburg all say how happy Spotswood was to get on back on the Blue Streaks.
“That’s just awesome work,” junior goalkeeper Aiden Grefe said. “Just praise everybody on the team. Just teamwork.”
In the first matchup, Harrisonburg scored three goals and the Blazers never responded. Atwell said he switched up the lineup for Spotswood this time around and this time, it was the Blue Streaks who never found the back of the net.
The first half was even all around — zero goals and the majority of the play was at midfield. But coming into the second half, Atwell’s adjustment was simple: Step up the pressure, he said, and that’s what Spotswood did.
“[Agression] is the style of play that we accept and we look forward too,” Atwell said. “You know, as we get into regionals and states, we’re gonna see that.”
Spotswood played aggressively and fast in the second half and it helped open an opportunity for Romanchuk. Not even 10 minutes into the second frame, he nailed it into the goal for the first and only score of the contest.
“It meant a lot to us as a team and me personally, as a player,” Romanchuk, a transfer from Fort Defiance, said. “It’s like a big game against Harrisonburg. It’s like the Harrisonburg derby. And they’re a Valley [District] team for us.”
The win puts both Spotswood and Harrisonburg at one loss each in the Valley District standings. The Blazers sit next to the Blue Streaks in first place.
“We’ve started to figure it out,” Atwell said.
Harrisonburg got aggressive late in the second half but the defense came up big for Spotswood. It’s what Atwell wants his team to be known as.
“We don’t like to concede goals,” Atwell said. “We’d like to win games defensively. The boys put they put their foot in the ground, dug their heels in and they won tackles they should have won and got forward when we needed to.”
Grefe agreed — the defense stepped up all game to slow a high-flying Harrisonburg offense and shut them out.
“This is my first season ever playing soccer,” Grefe said. “I didn’t know anything. And they just been able to help me out the entire season.”
Grefe made some big saves when he needed to and Atwell said. His goalkeeper had his best game yet. As Spotswood takes on William Monroe Thursday for the first of a three-game home stretch to end the season, hearing how proud Atwell was of him made the smile grow even bigger.
It was those smiles on all the Blazer’s faces that gave away how important the win was.
“This feels awesome,” Grefe said with a smile.
