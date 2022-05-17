The historic season for Spotswood girls tennis continued on Tuesday.
The Trailblazers top duo of Meg Dunaway and Madison Cooley, a pair of seniors, defeated Broadway’s senior pairing of Felicity Copenhaver and Chloe Hasler 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 in a thrilling, back-and-forth match to win the Valley District doubles championship on their home court in Penn Laird.
The win was the second title in as many days for Dunaway, who captured the singles championship by defeating Copenhaver on Monday.
“It means a lot to me to win the championship my senior year,” Dunaway said. “My team and my coaches played a huge part in getting me here and I'm so thankful for them. My coaches definitely helped prepare me for this moment. They come to practice with a plan on how to make us each better individually and it paid off. My teammates and I are intent on bettering ourselves every day and that mindset brought us to where we are.”
Also in Penn Laird, Broadway’s Casper and Marshall Rao, both seniors, defeated Spotswood’s top duo of Jackson Fendley and Jackson Knight 1-6, 6-4, 10-4 to win the Valley District boys tennis doubles championship.
Both pairings will advance to next week’s Region 3C doubles tournament.
