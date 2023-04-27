PENN LAIRD — Spotswood’s Madison Doss showed up to her home track, ready to compete.
The three-sport sophomore standout took victories in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter dashes, as well as the long jump, which contributed in a big way to the Spotswood girls team taking the win at the City/County Track & Field Championships on Wednesday in Penn Laird.
Doss edged Harrisonburg’s Mia Beauzieux by .08 seconds for the 100-meter win with a time of 12.93, won the 200-meter with a time of 26.88, the 400-meter with a time of 1:01, and the long jump with a mark of 16-10.75.
Doss reached the state mark for the 100-meter dash and was just off on her other sprinting events.
“I’m feeling pretty good about that,” Doss said. “Just knowing that the hard work we’ve been putting in at practice is starting to pay off and starting to show. … It’s nice to be able to see those times to know where I’m at, but know I still have more to go to compete for at the state level.”
The 4x800-meter relay team of Matthew Rush, Nathaniel Bunn, Andrew McMichael, and CJ Hulleman snagged the win for the Blue Streaks with a time of 8:35.61 — helping lead the Harrisonburg boys team to the City/County win.
The Harrisonburg girls 4x800-meter relay team of Alexa Martinez, Abby Kauffman, Lena Blagg, and Annie Poirot earned first place with a time of 10:40. Harrisonburg’s winning ways continued into the boys 110-meter hurdles, as Kalaib Gebrehaimanot took the win with a time of 15.76.
Beauzieux crushed the competition in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.33. The dual-sport athlete, who also plays softball, won in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.05.
Beauzieux was happy with her second-place time in the 100-meter dash of 13.01, as she said it was a personal record. Yet, she felt she could’ve done better in her hurdling technique in both the 100 and 300.
“I kinda messed up on the fifth and six hurdles in the 300,” Beauzieux said. “I can definitely work on that, and hopefully get to regionals. I think overall, I did pretty good.”
East Rock’s Gabriel Wylie stormed to first place in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.43. The Spotswood twin sisters of Marika and Ashland Dickel nearly tied for first in the 1600-meter run, with Marika taking first and Ashland second with respective times of 5:30.50 and 5:30.60.
Marika and Ashland placed sixth and seventh in the 800-meter run, respectively, with times of 2:38.07 and 2:38.09.
“I’m very happy with the mile because we got a [personal-record],” Ashland said. “The 800 was alright, I was kinda tired from the mile, but it was pretty good.”
Broadway’s Taylor Driver picked up the win in the 800-meter with a time of 2:28. Going into Wednesday, Driver was worried about the plethora of events she was competing in.
“When the time came, I just tried to focus on one event at a time,” Driver said. “When it got around to the 800, I pushed as hard as I could and tried to come out on top. I did, so I’m really happy about that.”
Spotswood’s Russell Kramer cruised to the boys 1600-meter win with a time of 4:28. The senior also earned first place in the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 10:07.
Having already locked in his state-qualifying times, Kramer doesn’t have to worry about it anymore and wants to give it all he’s got in his last few high school meets remaining.
“It sorta takes the pressure off,” Kramer said. “I wouldn’t say there was any pressure to begin with, but it’s just nice to not have to worry about that and be able to do what I want to do in meets.”
Harrisonburg’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Gebrehaimanot, Cadrian Rodgers-Davis, Rashad Parham, and JJ Engle earned the win with a time of 45.11. Turner Ashby’s girls 4x100-meter team of Anna McCoy, Mia Flory, Alana Dennis, and Raevin Washington took first with a time of 54.14.
Broadway standout Jowell Santiago nabbed the win in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 50.92. Having dealt with a groin injury over the last week, Santiago said with a laugh that he was just happy to be back running.
“I just came into [Wednesday] with the mindset of just doing the best that I could and getting points for our team,” Santiago said. “We have big goals in mind, and today was just fun.”
Gebrehaimanot took home first in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.27 — his third first place on the day. Spotswood’s Kenneth Salmeron was victorious in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 1:58, while Broadway’s Ryder Post zoomed to first in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.18.
Spotswood’s Taylor Myers coasted to the win in the girls 3200-meter run with a time of 11:36 — a state-qualifying time. Myers said she was ill over the winter, causing her to miss the indoor season.
She said it took much work to get back into shape, but she was happy to see it pay off.
“It just meant a lot to me to get [the] state cut,” Myers said. “I’ve been working really hard to get back, and it was fun. … It’s all worth it now.”
Broadway’s boys 4x400-meter relay team of Santiago, Walker Knicely, Joseph Kerr, and Ryley Tinnell placed first with a time of 3:28. Spotswood’s girls 4x400 team of Anna Dabaghyan, Kate Ruebke, Sadee Koogler and Annabeth Koogler took first with a time of 4:38.
In field events, a pair of East Rock throwers, Christopher Wylie and Emily Washington, earned victories in discus with respective marks of 126-01 and 98-07. Wylie also won the boys shot put with a mark of 51-00, while Washington grabbed first in the girls shot put with a mark of 34-04.
Christopher Wylie said that when one pushes themselves to do better, they will do so.
“That’s just one thing people need to learn,” Christopher said. “You can’t just go out there and throw. You have to practice and you have to work for it.”
Emily Washington said she did as good as she hoped in discus, and got a season personal-best in shot put. Since the Eagles were competing against 3A teams, Emily was proud to come away with the results that she put up.
“It’s really cool to compete against local schools,” Emily said. “I know a lot of the kids, and since we’re not in the same class, I usually don’t get to compete against them. … It makes me feel very accomplished when I do better than them.”
Santiago was victorious in the boys long jump with a mark of 20-08.50. Harrisonburg’s Keith Brown won the boys triple jump with a mark of 43-10.00, while Turner Ashby’s Adara Fox won on the girls side with a mark of 35-03.75.
Knicely’s pole vault mark of 12-06.00 earned him first place, while Harrisonburg’s Maya Sarco notched first in the girls pole vault with a mark of 8-00.00. Harrisonburg’s Xavier Williams soared to the win in boys high jump with a jump of 6-02.00, while Raevin Washington secured first on the girls side with a leap of 5-04.00.
In final team results, the Spotswood girls took first with 127.5 points, second was Harrisonburg with 108, and third was Turner Ashby with 100. For the boys, Harrisonburg earned first with 141 points, followed by Broadway (125.5) and East Rock (100).
Going into Wednesday, SHS head coach Sue Rinker felt this would be one of the most competitive City/County Championship meets in a long time. She was happy with her team’s results, despite being occupied with helping run the meet itself.
“Because we hosted, I really had to focus more on hosting than studying the entries and figuring out the scores,” Rinker said. “I was almost pleasantly surprised by the results, just because my focus was more on preparing to host a successful meet.”
