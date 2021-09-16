The remarkable run continued for Spotswood golf on Thursday.
The unbeaten Trailblazers got another solid all-around effort, shooting 326 as a team to win the Valley District championship at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Rockbridge County (341) finished as runner-up to clinch the second regional berth.
Trailblazers senior Andrew Baugher and Wildcats junior Sofia Vargas each shot a six-over-par 76 to earn low-medalist days. HHS junior Toby Corriston and TA’s Ryan Hutchinson (77) tied for second.
“Today went well,” Baugher said. “The first few holes actually went downhill pretty fast and I got discouraged, but realized I need to help the team out and play the best I can. My biggest strength was finding greens, today, and knowing that my team will compete and there's no pressure. Having a supporting coach telling me where I stand and letting me know where I'm at on the leaderboard really helped me stay focused and concentrate on one shot at a time.”
Spotswood’s Baugher, Carter Atkins and Ryan Asfa, Rockbridge County’s Vargas and Andrew McCoy and Turner Ashby’s Hutchinson, a freshman, were named to the All-Valley District team.
Asfa, a junior with the Trailblazers who shot an 83 on Thursday, was named Player of the Year.
“I have worked really hard on my golf game and I am very pleased on how I have been playing recently,” Asfa said. “I am very thankful to have supportive teammates.”
Hutchinson and Broadway’s Eli Hall and Ben Hutcheson (82) all earned regional bids as individuals.
The Blue Streaks, who are the lone Class 5 school in the district, will host a Region 5D qualifier on Sept. 27 at Heritage Oaks. The Region 3C tournament is the same day at Lake Monticello.
“It always feels great to win a district championship and get the opportunity to play in regionals,” Spotswood coach Jeff Simmons said. “I really feel good for Ryan Asfa for earning Player of the Year in the Valley District. He has improved so much from his freshman year and him winning player of the year is a testament to the work and dedication he has put into his game.”
In other local sports:
Prep Volleyball
Fort Defiance 3, Wilson Memorial 0: In Fishersville, Lani Goggin had 16 kills, 19 digs and six blocks as Fort Defiance earned a 25-16, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of Shenandoah District rival Wilson Memorial.
Baylee Blalock dished out 32 assists and scooped up 10 digs for the Indians (8-1, 2-0 Shenandoah) while Ellie Cook finished with 13 kills, 12 digs and a trio of blocks in the big-time victory. Addison Hammond added 13 digs for Fort while Lindsay Atkins chipped in with 12 of her own.
Women’s Soccer
West Virginia 2, James Madison 1: At Sentara Park on Thursday, No. 15 West Virginia used goals from Lilly McCarthy and Julianne Vallerand in a 2-1 win over James Madison in non-conference action.
The Mountaineers (5-2-1) led 2-0 for most of the second half before the Dukes (2-5-1) finally got their goal in the 77th minute. JMU plays its final non-league game this Sunday at home against East Carolina before beginning Colonial Athletic Association action later this month.
Trailblazers Sweep District Tri-Meet
Spotswood’s Bunte Kite (18:14) finished first and a pair of teammates were right beside him as SHS boys cross country dominated a three-team Valley District meet against Harrisonburg (41) and Rockbridge County (85) on Wednesday at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
The Trailblazers (25) also won the girls meet over the Blue Streaks (37) and Wildcats (69).
In the boys race, Kite was joined by teammates Jacob Amberg (18:14), Russell Kramer (18:14) and Ross Iudica (18:22). Dylan Lam (18:45), Jack Parlee (18:58) and Kasey McClure (19:14) also earned top-10 finishes for Spotswood, which placed eight of the top 15 runners on the day.
Harrisonburg’s Ty Miller (18:26), Jack Haverty (18:33) and Liam Wightman (18:36) finished sixth, seventh and eighth respectively for the Blue Streaks in the runner-up finish.
On the girls side of things, HHS sophomore Annie Poirot (23:05) took home first-place honors while teammate Eleanor Carter (23:09) came in second. Abby Kauffman (24:49) finished 10th for HHS.
Spotswood’s Zoe Deeble (23:23), Marika Dickel (23:31), Ashland Dickel (23:31), Katelyn Kim (23:43) and Anna Dabaghyan (24:39), meanwhile, took up the third through seventh spots in the girls race.
Austin III Continues To Cruise For East Rock
East Rockingham senior George Austin III (17:11) dominated the competition in a three-team Bull Run District cross country meet against Strasburg and Madison County on Wednesday at SHS.
The Eagles (21) defeated the Mountaineers (38) for the team title in the boys race while East Rockingham (42) finished second to Madison (33) in the girls race and ahead of Strasburg (45).
Austin’s teammate, Patrick Stapleton (18:49), was runner-up in the boys race for ERHS.
Meanwhile, Eller Yancey (19:44), Brock Smith (19:45), Alex Dean (20:07) and Conan O’Neil (20:13) also earned top-10 finishes for the Eagles to help contribute to the first-place team finish.
For the East Rock girls, Olivia Simpkins (24:04), Jade Shull (24:55) and Jesela Cooper (25:34) all finished sixth, seventh and eighth. Corinna Peachey (29:01) finished 10th for the Eagles.
