BROADWAY — With experience on its side, Spotswood performed exceptionally against a familiar Valley District opponent on Tuesday.
The Trailblazers earned their third blank of the season, defeating county opponent Broadway 9-0 in boys tennis action at BHS.
Spotswood head coach Reid Laughlin said he was most impressed by the two freshmen he started, Ryland Wade and Drew Wiley, who picked up singles wins in the No. 5 and 6 spots.
Wade defeated Bradee Crider 8-0, while Wiley picked up an 8-4 win over Sam Post.
“They came through with wins, so I’m really pleased,” Laughlin said.
Laughlin noted it was also the first time the first-year students played doubles together, as they notched an 8-2 win over Crider and Post.
Laughlin was also happy with his No. 2 doubles team, Cameron Cooley and Maxwell Gass, who defeated Daniel Oscar and Jason Kang 8-0. Laughlin said he put them back together after they were 14-2 last season.
“They’re really coming into their own right now,” Laughlin said. “I’m really pleased with their effort.”
Cooley and Gass also picked up 8-0 singles victories over Oscar and Kang, respectively.
Jackson Knight defeated Tanner Fulk 8-1 in the No. 1 spot, while Nathan Lees nabbed an 8-2 win over No. 2 Marshal Good. Knight and Lees put up an 8-3 doubles victory over Fulk and Good.
BHS head coach Riley Kingsley wanted his guys to keep things in perspective following the loss, knowing they were up against a tough challenge.
Kingsley encouraged his guys not to look at the scores too much because while some may have lost 8-0 or 8-1, they hung tough with their opponents.
“The games within themselves were a much better story of how they played against their opponents,” Kingsley said. “As well as the experience factor, a lot of our guys are still pretty new to tennis. Being able to face up against Spotswood’s experienced players, it’s something to keep in perspective and be proud of the points we did have and the progress that was made.”
The Gobblers (2-7, 0-3 Valley) travel to Turner Ashby on Friday for a Valley District match, while the Blazers (4-2, 2-0 Valley) faced Eastern Mennonite at home on Wednesday in non-district action.
Laughlin said the key takeaway from Tuesday is that they continue to get better every match, and he’s looking forward to seeing how the rest of the season unfolds.
“They worked hard all summer, and it’s starting to show on the floor,” Laughlin said. “We’re starting to play really well as a team, and they feed off each other pretty well.”
