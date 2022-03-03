PENN LAIRD — Chad Edwards watched as his team went through a couple of drills on Monday at practice and looked at one of his coaches with a smile.
"Man, I wish we could play tomorrow," Edwards said he told the Spotswood staff.
As the Trailblazers get set to take on perennial state contender Northside in the Virginia High School League Class 3 boys basketball quarterfinals Friday at 8 p.m. in Penn Laird, they enter the tournament as one of its hottest teams.
Winners of 10 straight, things have been clicking for Spotswood with Region 3C Player of the Year Carmelo Pacheco guiding a young team to unexpected success.
“We’re basically just saying we need to stay focused, take it one game at a time and prepare," Pacheco said. "It feels like we’re rolling, but we have to stay focused. We have to keep preparing for each game and take it one at a time.”
The Trailblazers' most recent win was a 15-point victory over Fluvanna County in the Region 3C title game. In that contest, Carmelo Pacheco poured in 10 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter as Spotswood captured its first regional championship since 2019 and the seventh in program history.
With how much Spotswood has dominated the Valley District over the past decade, combined with how often they've went on deep runs into the state tournament, winning a regional title is a tall task that got a bit overlooked.
But for a young squad that, quite frankly, wasn't expected to be in this position at the beginning of the season, Edwards noted the importance of appreciating it.
“We verbalize that message," Edwards said. "I told the guys to take time Sunday to reflect on what we accomplished. Can I say that I role-modeled that? Probably not. Winning a regional title is hard to do. With a young team, I took extra time to make sure they appreciated it. They might think it happens every year, but we’ve been in that game a number of times and not won it."
The Trailblazers will certainly have a tall task coming to town with the Vikings (22-5) coming off a tight 63-60 loss to Cave Spring in the Region 3D final.
Northside's only losses this season are to Cave Spring twice and William Fleming on three different occasions. The Vikings and their run-and-gun style have scored over 80 points nine times this season.
“The last decade, we’ve had a really good regional rivalry with Northside," Edwards said. "If we didn’t win it, they won it. We’re familiar with them. [NHS coach Bill] Pope is one of the guys I respect the most in the business and this year’s team is a typical Northside team. They play really good defense and they like to play fast. They’re very balanced. They play the brand of basketball I most like. It’s a very free-flowing, fast-paced, versatile kind of game. I’ve always admired that from afar and we’re going to have our hands full. That’s for sure.”
Much like Spotswood, the Vikings are an inexperienced team with just one senior, but they have plenty of talent.
The Trailblazers are hoping their young players learned from a brutal early-season slate of non-district games about what it takes to beat a high-quality team.
“It feels like we’re getting ready for a normal game," Spotswood sophomore forward Jonathan Harding said earlier this week. "We know what’s at stake, but we’re just trying to get better and get ready for a really big game. We try to treat every game, regular season or postseason, like it’s the same.”
In last week's loss to Cave Spring in the Region 3D title game, 6-foot-2 junior guard Lawrence Cole scored a team-high 20 points while 5-foot-9 junior point guard Sidney Webb ran the show on offense and added 15 points himself.
Spotswood will look to counter that with a strong 1-2 punch of their own in Carmelo Pacheco and his younger brother, freshman Camryn, in the backcourt.
“I’m taking it in," Carmelo Pacheco said. "I know the reality is that it’s coming to an end. This is my last ride with these guys, so I’m just trying to give it my all.”
After a loss to Lord Botetourt on Jan. 15, the Trailblazers sat with an 8-6 record.
Although sitting above .500 at the midway point of the season was nothing to frown upon with such a young roster, the team appeared close to taking off.
Turns out, Spotswood (18-6) did just that and has looked as sharp as anyone in the state of late.
“We feel like we’re playing our best basketball right now," Harding said.
The Trailblazers will now return home to take on Northside as the second game of a state-quarterfinal doubleheader following the girls in what will likely be a raucous crowd.
For a team that has won 11 of its 13 in Penn Laird this season, that's a big key.
“It’s a huge advantage for us," Carmelo Pacheco said. "We haven’t really played well on the road this year and I feel like we’ve been playing really good at home this year, especially the past 10 games. I feel like we’re rolling right now.”
Edwards said having nearly an entire week to prepare for the Vikings can be looked at in a number of ways — slowing down momentum or extra preparation.
And although the veteran Spotswood coach felt an eagerness to get his squad on the court after seeing their preparation Monday, that type of effort has stayed consistent all year.
The reason the Trailblazers are in this position now has, in large part, been due to a young team buying into an old-school mentality when it comes to practice.
That's why, whenever the game is played, Edwards feels Spotswood is ready.
"Either way you look at it, it’s a positive," Edwards said. "We have a lot of respect for Northside. They’re a quality opponent. But we feel like we’re playing our best basketball right now and we have a week to prepare. All of those things will, hopefully, be positives.”
