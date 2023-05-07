PENN LAIRD — On Friday evening in Penn Laird, Spotswood overcame a slow start at the plate to defeat Rockbridge County 8-2 in a Valley District softball contest.
One night after junior Taelor Ware tossed a no-hitter for the Trailblazers, senior CiCi Rodriguez took the circle and was nearly just as dominant as she picked up the win in a complete-game performance. After squandering two runs in the second inning, Rodriguez worked out of a one-out jam as the Wildcats left two runners on base. That proved to be a big moment in the game as Rodriguez settled down and retired 17 of the next 18 batters she faced, including the final nine batters that went up to the plate. Rodriguez finished the game with 10 strikeouts.
"Communicating with my catcher (Charley Bentley) was a big thing because my pitches were not fairly getting to her glove. Just having me and her talk to see where I needed to place the ball when I released it. Things like that we communicated about", said Rodriguez on her adjustments after the second inning.
The Trailblazers' bats in the first two innings were relatively cold as Wildcats junior Marla Zollman was dialed in and struck out four of the first six batters she faced.
In the third inning, the sophomore Bentley was able to jump-start the offense, while also getting to Zollman as she delivered an RBI triple, which brought in the team's first run on the scoreboard.
It was the spark the Trailblazers needed as they would take the lead in the fourth inning. With two runners on, sophomore Addy Moats delivered the game-tying RBI single. The team would then take a 3-2 lead during sophomore Riley Joyner's at bat as Rodriguez, during a pitch, got caught in between an old-classic pickle and was able to steal home plate as she beat out the throw. Two batters later, freshman Maycee Dean delivered an RBI single to put the Trailblazers ahead 4-2.
"Our third base coach (Larissa Ware) called squeeze so I had to get there. When the pitch was a ball I got stuck and just being able to read the catcher I knew I could get to home plate in time", said Rodriguez on her go-ahead run scored.
During their first trip through the lineup, the Trailblazers had only put one runner on base. Then the team made minor adjustments and settled in at the plate. From the third inning on, the team scored all eight runs and collected 10 of their 11 team hits.
"Adjusting, that was basically the story of the game. The girls did a really good job when they came through the second time in the order", said first-year head coach Scott Mongold. Mongold added about the performance in the circle from Rodriguez, "It was a big game, you want to send someone out there and the senior leadership in CiCi delivered in a big game."
Brooke Morris, for the second game in a row, put together a three-hit performance. Morris had three hits in four plate appearances, all being singles. She also scored two runs.
The Wildcats may have a lot to look back on with missed opportunities. In the first inning, they had back-to-back singles and were unable to bring anyone in to score as Rodriguez was able to work her way out of the jam. And then, in the second inning, the Wildcats, who had already brought in two runs, could have had a run or two more as they had runners on second and third. However, Rodriguez once again was able to get out of the jam with minimal damage.
Kelsey Caldwell led the Wildcats with a three hit day in four plate appearances and also had an RBI. Bella Dorey, who had one hit in three plate appearances, also provided the team with an RBI single. Marla Zollman suffered the loss after allowing eight runs on 11 hits in six innings in the circle.
The Trailblazers are off until Thursday when they visit Turner Ashby, which will be celebrating senior night that evening. Meanwhile, the Wildcats will be at James River on Tuesday for non-district action.
