PENN LAIRD — The wide eyes on their faces quickly gave away their fear.
And for any good Spotswood team, that is the perfect time to feast.
"It's like smelling blood in the water, you know?" Trailblazers veteran head coach Chris Dodson said. "You just go out there, pick up the press a bit more. Whenever you see somebody struggling with the press, you get a competitive rise, and start taking more chances. You feel confident in yourself. I saw our confidence rise, and then it kind of got everybody involved with easy runouts, and layups. And that's when we are at our best."
Second-seeded Spotswood was undoubtedly at its best Tuesday, scoring the first seven points of the game and building a 26-point lead by half en route to a dominating 66-21 rout of No. 7 Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C girls basketball quarterfinals at home.
With the victory, the Trailblazers advanced to the regional semifinals, where they will host third-seeded Liberty-Bedford on Thursday at 6 p.m. back in Penn Laird.
"We were definitely amped up," Spotswood point guard Madison Doss said. "We're trying to take it one game at a time, one step and build up to a state championship. We've been working hard and we're all just trying to pitch in and do our part."
Zoli Khalil, a 6-foot wing that has signed with VCU, did the damage early, scoring seven of her team's first nine points and racking up steals on the defensive end.
The Green Hornets, who feature just one senior on their roster, didn't score until 2:28 remaining in the opening period and managed to shoot just 22 percent on the night.
"We did some things well, even though the score wasn't indicative of it," Wilson Memorial head coach Jackie Bryan said. "A lot of people don't even dare to play them man-to-man. Zoli is good, and we knew Zoli was going to get Zoli's. We tried to defend and play man-to-man and there were times I thought we did pretty good with that. Our problem is we had shots we should've been able to make that we didn't."
The battle of Valley District and Shenandoah District champions quickly became lopsided, as the Trailblazers continued to pile it on and led 35-9 at the half.
It was in the fourth quarter, when Spotswood had emptied its bench, that the Green Hornets scored more than five points in a single frame.
"Once we realize someone can't handle [the press] or the pressure, we're just going to crank it up some more," said Khalil, who finished with five steals in the contest in addition to her game-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, along with 10 rebounds.
Sophomore forward CC Robinson, the Shenandoah District Player of the Year, led Wilson with seven points and nine rebounds, and senior guard Laci Norman, a first-team all-district selection, finished just 1-of-9 from the field with three points.
That defensive effort from the Trailblazers was one Wilson hadn't seen much of before.
"You can't really gauge our team speed," Dodson said about the postseason pressure. "We have great speed and you can't gauge that on film unless you've played a similar opponent. You have no idea how fast we really are. There may be things you can get away with against some teams that you aren't able to get away with against us."
Spotswood was at its best Tuesday, cranking up the intensity and throwing a Green Hornets team that has played ahead of its time this season into an early panic.
The result was Wilson shooting just 22 percent and racking up 21 turnovers.
"We're definitely big on pressure," Doss said. "That's always been one of our things — just pressure and getting those transition points and getting every point we can. Getting that going is a big thing for us and is how we do things here."
Sophomore wing Asia Knight added six points and three rebounds for the Green Hornets, while freshman Kayleigh Coffey had four rebounds off the bench in the second half.
Despite the lopsided loss to end the season and losing one of their best players in Norman, a sharpshooting guard, Wilson (17-7) has plenty to look forward to.
"I just told [the Green Hornets] to look at how they play all facets of the game," Bryan said about Spotswood. "That's where we want to be in the next year or two."
Where the Trailblazers are now differs from where they were just one year ago.
Last season, with Doss, Riley Joyner, and others seeing significant time as first-year varsity players, Khalil was forced to carry the load throughout the postseason.
It resulted in a remarkable run for the Division I signee, who was named the Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year, but the team ultimately suffered.
The team collectively feels it's in a better position to compete this season.
"We've had two weeks to say, 'We can't win a title on Zoey's shoulders alone,'" Dodson said. "We proved that in the past two years. It's really been about ball reversal, constant movement. That's when we're at our best. … We're so good together. That who we are, that's what we are. That how we have won championships before. We've never really had that dominant, dominant superstar who has to go get you 50 [points]. We've had some really, really good ones but playing together is always at the top of the list."
Doss finished with 10 points, three rebounds, three steals, and a pair of assists for the Trailblazers (20-4), while freshman guard Alana Taylor had seven points, two assists, and senior guard Brooke Morris added five points, and five boards and two assists.
"I definitely feel more prepared," Doss said about this year's postseason. "We've played in a lot of big games, against a lot of big teams. It's prepared us for whatever."
It was easy to see how quickly the Green Hornets were overwhelmed on Tuesday.
That's a common theme, as Spotswood found itself in a similar boat just a year ago.
But after going through growing pains and falling in the state semifinals a year ago, the Trailblazers are the ones striking fear now and hope to do so while going a bit further.
"I always want to win, but this is the most important time," Khalil said. "We know that we have to win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.