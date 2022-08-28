Russell Kramer placed third in the boys race with a time of 16:12 and Spotswood finished third as a team to open up the prep cross country season at the ninth annual Central Invitational on Saturday at Fairview Park in Woodstock.
Luray's Davey Johnson finished with a time of 16:41 to place sixth overall in the boys race while East Rockingham's Hayden Fox (17:14) was 13th, Broadway's Tristan Yoder (17:25) was 14th and Spotswood's Peyton Kenee (17th, 17:40) and Bunte Kite (19th, 17:45) rounded out the top-20 finishers locally for the boys.
Other impressive performances included the Trailblazers' Kasey McClure in 21st with a time of 17:56 while East Rock's Conan O'Neill (17:58) was 22nd.
The ERHS boys finished seventh as a team while the Gobblers placed ninth, Clarke County was 10th, Luray was 12th and Turner Ashby finished 15th.
On the girls' side of things, Spotswood junior Taylor Myers was the top local finisher with a third-place effort and an impressive time of 19:16.
Strasburg's Claire Keefe (19:53) was fourth while Turner Ashby's Sarah Craun (20:00) placed fifth and Clarke's Teya Starley (20:18) finished 10th.
Other strong runs included Broadway's Taylor Driver (21:00) in 18th, TA's Magdalena Lantz-Trissell (21:13) in 19th and Spotswood's Anna Dabaghyan (21:32) in 21st. Luray's Briana Plum (21:47) and Carolina Wood (21:59), meanwhile, finished 25th and 26th respectively to lead the way for their team.
The Clarke girls were the top local team with a sixth-place effort while TA was eighth, Strasburg ninth, Luray 11th and Central 13th.
