Each season, Spotswood girls soccer coach Oscar Scheikl said preaches the importance of communication and always looking ahead to the next movement on the field.
It's common for the sport. In a game that moves so quickly, an athlete must always have their head on a swivel and looking to make the next move.
For sisters Riley and Maggie Thorpe, that comes a bit easier with each other.
“They have this uncanny ability, at all times, to know where the other one is," Scheikl said. "It’s one of the most difficult things for kids to learn at this age — to always have a picture in your head of where everyone else is because things move fast. Once you have the ball at your feet, you don’t have the time. Those two, they don’t even need to see each other. They have such a high soccer IQ.”
The Thorpe sisters have been playing the game of soccer since they were young, but the sport has allowed them to grow closer in the past three or four years.
“We’ve definitely gotten closer in these last four years and soccer has probably been the biggest factor in bringing us together," Riley said. "We get along well."
Riley has been a standout player for the Trailblazers since she first came into the program and, now a senior, she serves a valuable role as a leader for the team.
But last year, Maggie, joined Spotswood as a freshman and immediately became a big contributor. With her sister by her side, the duo had immediate chemistry and it showed on the field.
“As you can tell, she’s got it figured out," Riley said about her younger sister with a laugh. "We played travel ball together for a few years and after watching her and playing with her there, I know her like the back of my hand. It’s so easy for us to work together. She didn’t need a ton of help. She’s gained a lot of confidence this year, though. She’s really handled it all well and I'm proud.”
Maggie, now a sophomore, had two goals in the Trailblazers' season-opening win over Staunton on Tuesday. Riley added a goal of her own in the victory.
“Soccer is such a team sport," Scheikl said. "The team can’t be successful unless all the pieces move together. They both bring different pieces to the table, but they’re both really amazing, team-focused players. They have so much talent. Maggie can score four, five goals a game at times and you’d never know when she’s in practice, when she prepares that she has a really special talent. The same is true for Riley. They’re both enormous contributors to the game, but they’re both incredibly humble. It’s not about the stats at all with them.”
Maggie said she's always looked up to Riley and that the two used to have backyard battles that helped make her a better player and "toughened me up."
“Riley has always been one of my biggest role models," Maggie said. "I’ve always looked up to and aspired to be like her. She’s always been a great player and brought me into the game. She taught me a lot of things and really helped me."
The two midfielders have contrasting styles on the field, but admire each other's game. Maggie is a prolific scorer while Riley brings a toughness to the field that is unmatched by most opponents.
“Everyone always makes fun of Riley because of how short she is compared to me, even though she is the older sister.," Maggie said. "Although she’s a little player, she one of the most fierce, toughest players out there. She’s always out there, working hard all the time. She is so impressive when she's on the field."
Riley added: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody just have that drive like her. When I get her the ball, I can leave a little wiggle room because she’s going to get there. I can rely on her. ... She can connect with anybody on the team.”
In what was supposed to be their first season together at the varsity level in 2021, the two were forced to play in a condensed season with limitations.
"What’s exciting for me is they have a chance to finally play together for a full season," Scheikl said. "To get a full season together is special. There’s so much joy in what they do. It’s so much fun to watch. They’re all about the team."
The undeniable chemistry that Riley and Maggie share on the field didn't happen overnight. It comes from a lifelong bond that goes far beyond the field.
“Riley is my best friend, so I love playing on the field with her," Maggie said. "It’s one of my favorite experiences ever. I love being out there with her.”
The bond the two have built off the field is what is helping them on it.
And for the Thorpe sisters, the success it's bringing makes it even more sweet.
“It’s amazing," Riley said. "I wouldn’t want to go out any other way. I’ve never been a part of a team like this. We’re all so close. We take the game seriously while having so much fun. Having Maggie there with it makes it so much better. It’s a good last ride.”
