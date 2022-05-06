There wasn't anything conventional about Carmelo Pacheco's game.
The 6-foot-4, silky-smooth scorer out of Penn Laird has a unique touch with the basketball in his hands. With the ability to get hot from 3-point range while also taking defenders in the low post, the Spotswood senior was a unique player that seemingly played a different role each season throughout his four-year tenure at the school.
And that's why, even after one the most decorated careers in program history for the Trailblazers over the past four seasons, he stays pretty mellow when talking about his future. There's no sense of anxiousness, worry in his voice.
This past season, Pacheco had to serve as the leader for one of the area's youngest teams and he had his best season yet as he led the inexperienced squad back to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
But before that, Pacheco served a variety of different roles as he evolved from a spot-up shooter as a freshman into a lengthy secondary scorer and, eventually, into not only his team's top scorer but one of the best players in the state.
With his game continuing to evolve and more and more eyes being placed upon him, Pacheco has officially committed to play postgraduate basketball at Fork Union Military Academy next season and will reclassify to the class of 2023.
"It means everything to me," Pacheco said. "I'm just so grateful I have the opportunity."
Pacheco earned an offer from Division II Frostburg State back in August, but many expected the prolific scorer to gain some Division I interest eventually.
While interest brewed along the travel circuit and schools showed interest, especially on the AAU trail where he was consistently putting up strong performances for Team Blaze, the senior ultimately decided to go the postgraduate route and extend his recruitment.
"For a nationally-ranked program like Fork Union to reach out and actually want me," Pacheco said. "That means a lot. It makes [all the hard work] worth it."
Pacheco averaged 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last year and then was just as impressive this past season. He was voted as a first-team selection on the VHSL Class 3 all-state first team with averages of 24.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as the go-to scorer for Spotswood.
But while his on-the-court success was admirable, it was the evolution of his leadership with the young Trailblazers that impressed veteran Spotswood coach Chad Edwards the most and perhaps what deemed him an attractive fit for Fork Union.
"[FUMA] coach [Bob] Williams really showed that he was interested in me and I feel like some of the coaches who recruited me didn't do that," Pacheco said. "I think there are some similarities between the way Coach Edwards runs his program and the way Coach Williams runs his program. So, that was really the turning point for me."
Pacheco's game has evolved more and more each year and Edwards consistently praised his senior this past season for his ability to adapt, to overcome and to adjust through different circumstances throughout his four-year career.
It's been an unconventional path thus far for Pacheco, but one that has clearly started to pay off.
And after making his decision for his next move, he's optimistic there will be more to come.
"Attention Fork Union is just the start of my journey," Pacheco said. "I am sure it can make me the player I want to be and get me to that level I want to be at."
