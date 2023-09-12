Following the final regular-season match of the season, two local teams are moving on.
Spotswood and Turner Ashby both clinched berths in the Region 3C golf tournament at Lake Monticello on Sept. 25 after the conclusion of the league’s final match on Monday afternoon.
William Monroe shot a 303 to win the final match and also clinched the league’s title.
The Green Dragons will compete in the Region 3B tournament when the postseason begins.
WMHS sophomore Carter Knight (67) was low medalist in the final match of the season, and it was a fitting end to his year as he was named the Valley District Player of the Year.
Other impressive performances in Monday’s individual match included Turner Ashby junior Ryan Hutchinson shooting an even-par 71 and William Monroe’s Christopher Salyers and Rockbridge County’s Andrew McCoy both following just behind with a one-over-par 72.
Spotswood (316) finished second in the match, led by senior Finn Rhodes (75) and junior Jack Baugher (76), with Rhodes also hitting a hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Shenvalee.
East Rockingham sophomore standout Camden Clem shot a four-over-par 75 to impress.
The individuals that will also be advancing to the Region 3C tournament in Charlottesville in two weeks were Clem, McCoy, and Rockbridge County sophomore Harrison Tanner.
The six-person All-Valley District golf team was also announced Monday, and joining Knick with top honors in the league were a pair of senior teammates in Christopher Salyers and Daniel Woodson, along with a trio of familiar faces in Hutchinson, McCoy, and Clem.
