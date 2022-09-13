Standing outside the clubhouse at Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday, there wasn't much suspense as players awaited the final results from the day.
After a dominating showing throughout the regular season, it was almost a guarantee Spotswood was going to win the Valley District championship.
And individually, Turner Ashby sophomore Ryan Hutchinson was the favorite.
Turns out both took care of business as the Trailblazers captured the district crown as a team for the third consecutive season and Hutchinson, after finishing one stroke short of winning it a year ago, earned his first district title.
"It was tough conditions," Hutchinson. "I really, really wanted to win. I went out, played aggressive as I could and just tried to go as low as I could."
Under head coach Jeff Simmons, the Spotswood golf program has built itself into an annual power — not only locally, but around the entire state.
And although the Trailblazers lost quite a bit of talent from last year's state-qualifying team, they didn't seem to miss much of a beat this year either.
"We've been up and down, which I figured we would be," Simmons said. "Our top two kids are better than they were last year. All of our kids have the potential to go low, though, and do better than what we did last year."
Asfa and Ben Edwards are the two senior leads for Spotswood while senior Gray Urglavitch and sophomore Jackson Baugher have also been key.
As the Trailblazers prepare for the Region 3C tournament on Sept. 26, both Simmons and the players said they're optimistic a similar run can occur.
"I enjoyed playing with this team this year, really had a lot of fun," Asfa said. "We have a strong team that definitely has a good chance at regionals."
Rockbridge County, which placed second in the district behind Spotswood, will also advance to the regional tournament with sophomore Andrew McCoy and senior Sofia Vargas leading the way for a team that gets better every week.
The impressive All-Valley District team was made up of Hutchinson, McCoy, Asfa, Edwards, Baugher and Harrisonburg senior standout Toby Corriston.
Hutchinson, deservedly, was named the Valley District Player of the Year.
Other individuals advancing to regionals are Broadway senior Eli Hall and Hutchinson's teammate from Turner Ashby, sophomore Jacob Alderfer.
"It's been my goal all year," Hall said. "I think I had a good chance going on."
Corriston and the Blue Streaks, who also got a strong outing out of sophomore Landon Hampton, will now await the Region 5D Sub-Regional on Sept. 27.
The Trailblazers and Wildcats, along with a select few individuals, meanwhile are turning their focus toward the 3C tournament Sept. 26 at Ironwood.
And unlike Tuesday's result, they're expecting a bit more suspense.
"Today was hard because we did have a pretty big stroke lead coming into the tournament," Simmons said. "It's definitely tough to remind them that there is still stuff to play for, but we'll start seeing some really good teams at regionals. It'll remind them that, 'Hey, there's still some work to do this year.'"
