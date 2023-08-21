2022-23 ALL-VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Spotswood's Cam Pacheco

PENN LAIRD — Cam Pacheco said he started off slow in previous years.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard from Spotswood has lofty expectations for himself, and despite being named first-team All-Valley District, first-team All-Region 3C, and second-team All-Class 3 as a freshman during the 2021-22 campaign, he insisted he wasn’t satisfied.

“I was appreciative of the achievements,” Pacheco said, “but I knew more could come.”

It turns out that the standout sophomore guard was right, as he enjoyed a breakout sophomore year, emerging as Spotswood’s top player and a legitimate college prospect.

Pacheco is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“Cam had a phenomenal sophomore season for us,” Trailblazers veteran head coach Chad Edwards said about his star point guard earlier this offseason. “He deserves credit for the amount of time he devotes to basketball. Cam is coachable and is willing to invest time to work on the specific things our staff feels he can improve. Cam’s development from freshman to sophomore seasons can only happen with a true commitment to gym time. His love of the game and commitment to improvement make him fun to coach.”

On paper, Pacheco impressed with 18.1 points, five rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

But when watching Spotswood, which advanced to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, it was evident that Pacheco’s impact on the game went beyond the box.

“Cam’s maturity and development as a leader is also noteworthy,” Edwards said. “Cam’s intense desire to win is a staple of his game. Cam is learning how to better use this in ways to benefit our team. He is also getting better at controlling his emotions and responding to adversity on the court. These are things that are associated with age and maturity. Cam was thrust into high-responsibility roles as starting [point guard] as a freshman and team leader as a sophomore. Continued development as a leader will help Cam reach his goals.”

The commitment to the defensive end is what separates Pacheco from his peers, being disruptive as an off-the-ball defender as well as versatile as Spotswood’s go-to on-the-ball player as well — something college coaches have noted to Edwards when watching him.

But offensively, his game took a big jump last year as well, showing off the ability to score at all three levels on the court, improving as a shooter, and often making the right play.

“Cam takes tremendous pride in being a well-rounded, versatile player,” Edwards said. “He takes pride in being a true two-way player. He impacts the game defensively as much as any player I have coached. Offensively, he is very balanced. He has the ability to score lots of points in a variety of ways. He also values sharing the ball and getting it to teammates.”

Pacheco was a first-team All-Valley District, All-Region 3C, and All-Class 3 selection.

Throughout the offseason, he’s continued to get looks from scholarship-level colleges and recently received an offer from Virginia’s College at Wise, where his older brother, Carmelo, will also attend this fall after playing this past season at Fork Union Military Academy.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been involved with basketball because of my older brothers,” Pacheco said. “I started playing organized basketball in the third grade. My motivation for the game of basketball is having the opportunity to be the best out of my brothers. Winning has fueled my motivation extremely well due to the achievements that were achieved this year with the team that we had and also the progression of my skill level.”

Pacheco has his sights set on earning a Division I offer, winning a state title, and other honors, and like last year, he’s determined for more improvement in the years to come.

And with two seasons remaining in his career, it’s hard not to see it happening for him.

“I’ve observed lots of growth and improvement,” Pacheco said. “I’m growing and maturing. Learning the game more and becoming more aggressive. Being in the weight room consistently. The key to being successful is repeatedly doing the same things over and over again, making sure I’m in the weight room, gym, or on the track getting better.”