2022-23 ALL-VALLEY GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Spotswood's Zoli Khalil

PENN LAIRD — The decision made on a whim as a fifth-grader ultimately paid off.
Zoli Khalil first picked up a basketball and entered a league to play in as an elementary-aged kid with the intention of enjoying an activity with her friends.
“I started playing for fun since all my friends were,” the recent Spotswood grad said.
Turns out, that decision would pay off as the sport engulfed her in the years to come.
Khalil is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“I worked hard and people started telling me I was good, so I believed in that,” Khalil said. “I had a dream to play in college, so that drove me and it motivated me to work hard.”
The 6-foot-1 guard first opened eyes during the end of her freshman season, emerging as a solid role player on a Trailblazers team that captured the Virginia High School League Class 3 title and was filled with many upperclassmen with more experience.
But by the next season, alongside current Bridgewater College guard Abby Branner, Khalil had emerged as one of Spotswood’s top players and she only got better from there.
“My passion comes from within,” Khalil said. “You have to want it for yourself.”
This past season, Khalil averaged 23.1 points, 12 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game and was named to the VHSL Class 3 all-state first team for the second straight year.
In fact, as a junior, she was named the Class 3 Player of the Year after going on a postseason run that included a career-high 42-point performance in the state playoffs.
By that point, Khalil’s recruitment had blown up, and it ended when she signed with Virginia Commonwealth, becoming the latest in a long line of Division I players from Penn Laird.
“Winning and reaching the goals I set for myself motivates me even more,” Khalil said while reflecting. “We won a lot of games both seasons. Just staying focused and continuing to get better by myself and by evaluating my game is what led me to the success.”
When Khalil first picked up a basketball years ago, she simply wanted to have some fun.
And now, as she begins a new journey at the college level in Richmond with the Rams, there’s no doubt the sport has brought her plenty of joy.
“I am so excited for the season to start,” Khalil said. “The team is amazing.”
