2022-23 ALL-VALLEY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Spotswood's Taylor Myers

PENN LAIRD — There's something about flying that seems to captivate Taylor Myers.

As she prepares for her senior year, the Spotswood High star has started working on obtaining her private pilot’s license during her downtime and hopes to go to an aviation college after she graduates.

And on the various cross-country courses around the area, Myers was known for soaring past opponents.

“I like running because each year, I’m motivated to get better, and in running, there is always someone better than you,” Myers said. “So I feel like I always have something to work towards.”

Myers is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

After earning the honor the past two seasons already, Myers faced a bit more adversity in her junior year.

The standout runner dealt with injuries and illness throughout much of the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, struggling to find a rhythm and get back to total health until late in the spring.

But before that, her consistency and leadership displayed throughout cross country were her best yet.

"As a junior, Taylor continued to be the leader of the pack for the Trailblazer girls cross country team,” veteran Spotswood cross country/track and field head coach Sue Rinker said. “She achieved her all-time [best time] in the 5K in the fall, and her performances were also more consistent as compared to 2021. Over the past three years, she has become more confident, and I anticipate she will be a strong mentor for all her teammates this upcoming fall. She is passionate about running and has been able to increase her mileage since she was a freshman, so I look forward to seeing her continued success in her senior year."

Myers’ best time of the season came with a blistering mark of 18:26.80 at the Knights Crossing Invitational in early September, where she placed fourth as the top local representative.

She won the City/County Championships at John Painter Park in Grottoes, then proceeded to place third overall at the Region 3C meet in Palmyra before finishing fourth at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet.

“I felt like I did pretty well during cross country, but I’m still not satisfied with it,” Myers said. “I was happy that our team won the Region 3C championship because we have wanted it for a few years. Individually, I was happy I [hit a personal record] and ran under 18:30, but I’m always working to be faster.”

The keys to success for Myers come from a number of different areas, whether it be the natural love she has for the sport as a year-round runner or the lengthy frame that gives her an edge over opponents.

All of the success Myers has racked up throughout her prep career certainly gets noticed by her peers, too, but opponents around the Shenandoah Valley have realized she’s as good of a person as a runner.

“I think Taylor is sort of a motivator for the people in our area,” Rockbridge County junior Deena Ludtke said. “Most everyone knows who she is because of the mark she’s made in her running career. A lot of our girl runners may be intimidated by her and her speed, but once they talk to her, they realize she’s also a really nice person to get to know. She’s very relatable and motivating on the start line. Overall getting to know Taylor this year was great, and I hope to get to know her more our senior year.”

While Myers hopes to focus on her aviation dreams in college, she also would like to keep running.

She hasn’t prioritized any schools yet, but a college where she can achieve both is ideal, she said.

“When I’m running, I try to think about the goals I’m working towards, and that keeps me motivated,” Myers said. “I also like to run with teammates when possible to talk to when I’m running.”

Whether blowing past an opponent on the course or literally taking a plane into the air, Myers impresses.

And with just one year remaining before beginning her college career, she’s hoping for one last flight.

“For senior year, I really want to run fast times and end my high school career on a good note,” Myers said. “I’m definitely stepping up in my training and doing the little things this summer and going into the fall because I have goals I want to accomplish this year.”