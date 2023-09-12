2022-23 ALL-VALLEY GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Spotswood's Raygan Wade

PENN LAIRD — Raygan Wade first started playing the game of tennis in middle school.
She said she attended some clinics and started enjoying the sport, learning more each year and eventually deciding to dive headfirst into it when she got to the high school level.
And after a few seasons playing alongside the likes of former Spotswood greats Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, and others, she learned what it takes to be successful.
“I started taking some summer clinics for tennis in middle school,” The Trailblazers junior standout said. “I learned I really enjoyed the sport. My first couple years on the team, we had good leadership and success, which motivated me to help continue the legacy.”
Wade is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
“Raygan is a tremendous athlete,” Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards said about his No. 1 singles player. “She has had a decorated career in both volleyball and tennis. Her athleticism stands out when you watch her play tennis. Her strength and power are noticeable with her serve and groundstrokes. What sets Raygan apart from others is her ability to overpower her opponents. She has the ability to control matches with her pace. Her speed, quickness, and agility are displayed when she comes to the net and with her court coverage. She uses her athletic ability to create put-aways and point-winning shots.”
The multi-sport star, who serves as one of the area’s best setters in volleyball each fall, took a step forward on the court during her junior season as the team’s No. 1 singles player.
Wade continuously improved throughout the season, dominating Valley District play in a league filled with solid talent, and eventually brought home the district championship.
Additionally, she paired with sophomore Ella Li to win the Valley District doubles title, too.
“[During] my sophomore season, I dealt with an injury mid-season,” Wade said. “So I knew for my junior season, I wanted to work hard and compete to help my team. My key to success for this past season was staying focused and staying in the moment.”
In addition to their district wins, Wade won the Region 3C singles championship and joined Li to bring home a regional title in doubles as well — capping a stellar season for both.
“Raygan also emerged as a team leader as a junior,” Edwards said. “Our team was faced with having to replace three outstanding leaders from her sophomore season and a roster that only included one senior. As coaches, we were curious about who would emerge to lead our team. Raygan stepped up in two ways. First, her ‘big sister’ presence in helping others, especially the new girls on our team. Raygan helped keep our team organized with the behind-the-scenes stuff like uniforms, team meals, and communication. If anyone ever forgot something or needed anything, Raygan was the player who others would go to for help. Secondly, Raygan’s competitiveness stood out, especially in the postseason. Raygan led words of motivation for her teammates and led by example by really competing and battling in each match. Her sincere desire to win helped lead our team to states.”
In what could have been a rebuilding season, Wade helped Spotswood maintain tradition.
“This past season, I felt my team and I had a successful season,” Wade said. “Being able to make it to the state semifinals as a team and individually is a huge accomplishment. I felt I played well and improved throughout the season. My biggest accomplishment was winning the Region 3C singles title and doubles title with Ella Li. It was a huge accomplishment to be the first boy or girl in Spotswood history to bring home a regional title.”
With one more season remaining, Wade’s tennis career still has a bit more time remaining.
And after a historic junior campaign, her senior year could solidify her as an all-time great.
“I’m really looking forward to my senior season,” Wade said. “I’m excited to see what opportunities present themselves.”
