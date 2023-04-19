Senior ace Ben Moyer tossed 6.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven batters as Spotswood won its fifth straight with an 11-4 victory over Rockbridge County in Valley District baseball action in Lexington on Tuesday.
Trailing 4-3 headed into the sixth inning, RBI singles from sophomores Jackson Baugher and Brady Hoover, along with a three-run double from Irvine Clarke, helped the Trailblazers explode for an eight-run inning that gave them a seven-run advantage.
With the victory, Spotswood remains unbeaten in district play.
Jackson Moyer, a sophomore, was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Blazers, while Clarke had the three-run double, and freshman standout Camden Blank also impressed with a pair of hits and a run scored.
Senior Hezekiah Cross, junior Nate Leslie, and sophomore Andrew O’Brien all finished with one hit apiece in the road victory for SHS.
Senior infielder Derek Smith had two hits and a run scored for the Wildcats, while sophomore Clay Irvine was 2-for-4 with a solo homer.
Price Lunsford, a freshman, added a double to the Rockbridge attack.
Spotswood (6-4, 3-0 Valley) will seek its sixth straight victory when it takes on Fort Defiance at home Thursday in non-district action.
As for the Wildcats (4-6, 1-1 Valley), they will hit the road to Bridgewater to take on Turner Ashby in a district game Friday.
