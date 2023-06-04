PENN LAIRD — Spotswood looks more dominant than ever following another exceptional performance.
The Trailblazers remained calm, cool, and collected as they cruised again, taking down Staunton River 6-0 in the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls tennis state quarterfinals in Penn Laird on Friday.
As Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards stated earlier in the week, he believes his girls are playing their best tennis of the season. And on Friday, Edwards felt his girls had a quality outing and played with a lot of confidence — something he only hopes can continue into the semifinals on Monday.
“We seem to have some momentum right now,” Edwards said. “We’re going to ride it as long as we can.”
Junior Raygan Wade took care of Staunton River’s Addison Ferguson, 6-3, 5-1, in the No. 1 slot. Wade isn’t unfamiliar with competing in the state tournament, but she still tries to live in the moment.
“It’s just a really fun time of year, because not many teams make it this far,” Wade said. “We’re really just taking it all in and enjoying it.”
Edwards noted that many of his girls got a taste of what it’s like to play in the state tournament last year and felt having been to the big dance was a mental benefit.
“A lot of girls on this year’s team experienced last season’s success,” Edwards said. “I think in any sport at any level, experience is helpful. I didn’t see nerves [Friday], and that relaxed me as a coach. I just sensed that we were relatively calm.”
Sophomore Ella Li bested Staunton River’s 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 2 singles spot. Li attested to feeling relaxed on Friday, as last year’s experience helped relieve any nerves this time around.
“Personally, I think that takes pressure off,” Li said. “Having been there before, we know that everyone here is going to be good, and we just have to play our best and do what we can.”
Spotswood’s No. 3 Emerson Knight took down Makenzie Saul in a 6-1, 6-0 match, while Rennie Shaffer earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Staunton River’s No. 4 Emily Kiser.
Spotswood’s Allison Hoffman put up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Taylor Hawkins in the No. 5 seed, while Charlotte Jesteadt rounded things out with a 6-0, 6-3 rout of Staunton River’s London Sink in the No. 6 match.
For the fourth straight match, the Trailblazers have avoided the need to play doubles, something Edwards described as a double-edged sword. He’s happy his girls are able to have more rest time but feels going a long stretch with playing doubles could work against them moving forward.
“I like finishing early and conserving energy,” Edwards said. “Especially with travel and some potentially long matches. On the other hand, we haven’t played competitive doubles in a while. … At some point, we’re going to have to play doubles. We will keep working on it, and hopefully that experience will carry us through the positive memories from last year and earlier this season.”
The Trailblazers had an extensive support system behind them Friday, as many students and Spotswood facility members were courtside to show their support. Wade couldn’t have been more appreciative of the fans who came out to cheer them on.
“I’m super thankful to have a community that comes out and supports Spotswood tennis like this,” Wade said.
Earlier in the week, Edwards spoke candidly of the Spotswood community and how grateful he is for the support they receive. His only wish was that they could’ve hosted their next match in the tournament, so his girls could feel that admiration again.
“That’s a blessing of coaching tennis at Spotswood High School,” Edwards said. “I really appreciate it, and I think our girls get some energy from that.”
The Trailblazers (19-1) are moving on in the state tournament and will travel to Emory & Henry College on Monday to take on Abingdon in a rematch of last year’s VHSL Class 3 state semifinal.
Li also believes they’re playing at their best. More importantly, they’re doing so at the right time.
“The goal has always been to play your best tennis towards the end of the year,” Li said. “I think we’re doing that.”
