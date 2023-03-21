Spotswood gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh as Western Albemarle walked off with a 9-8 non-district baseball victory in Crozet on Monday.
Brady Hoover, a sophomore, was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Trailblazers, while junior Nate Leslie, sophomore Jackson Baugher, and freshman Camden Blank all had RBI hits. Blank’s was one of two SHS extra-base hits.
Irvine Clarke, another junior, also had a hit for Spotswood, while senior Ben Moyer tossed three innings, giving up one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven. Hoover then tossed 3.2 relief innings and struck out five in the process.
Spotswood (1-2) returns to action Thursday at non-district foe Wilson Memorial.
