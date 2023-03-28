Spotswood remained unbeaten with a 6-3 non-district victory over John Handley in girls tennis action Monday in Penn Laird.
Sophomore Ella Li picked up an 8-4 win at No. 2 singles for the unbeaten Trailblazers, followed by singles victories from sophomore Emerson Knight, junior Rennie Shaffer, and senior Allison Hoffman in the No. 3 through No. 5 spots on the ladder.
In the doubles matches, Shaffer and Raygan Wade, a junior who is the No. 1 player for SHS this season, earned a 9-8 (7-4) victory.
Li and Knight also won No. 2 doubles to finish the strong day.
The Trailblazers (4-0) are back in action Thursday when they hit the road for a non-district rivalry matchup at East Rockingham.
