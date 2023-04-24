In a big-time match between unbeaten teams, Spotswood prevailed.
The Trailblazers made the trip to Lynchburg and came away with a massive 6-3 non-district girls tennis win over E.C Glass on Friday.
Earning singles victories for the Trailblazers were sophomore Ella Li at No. 2, sophomore Emerson Knight at No. 3, junior Rennie Shaffer at No. 4, and freshman Charlotte Jesteadt at the No. 6 spot.
In doubles, junior Raygan Wade and Shaffer combined to earn an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles, while Li/Knight won 8-1 at the No. 2 position.
Spotswood (11-0) has another big match on deck as it will travel to Bridgewater on Tuesday for a Valley District match at Turner Ashby.
The Knights have just one loss this year — a 9-0 setback at the hands of the Trailblazers on April 5 — and are on a five-game winning streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.