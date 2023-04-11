PENN LAIRD — Regardless of the circumstances, veteran head coach Sue Rinker and the Spotswood track and field program thrive.
The Trailblazers have been a staple on the district, regional, and state levels in recent years, winning several league titles and having many boys and girls athletes achieve high success in big-time meets.
And after winning another league crown for the boys team this past indoor season, the focus in outdoor is to do something similar.
“The outdoor [boys] squad is focusing on defending their Valley District title, breaking several school records, and meeting the regional and state standards,” Rinker said. “ In practice, all team members are supportive while pushing each other during the workouts as they want to see themselves and their teammates improve.”
The Spotswood boys program has been loaded with depth in recent seasons, averaging nearly 30 athletes each season on the team.
The two-time league champions saw Dillon Taylor Jr, a two-time state champion in the throwing events, leave to graduation, and other key members leave, such as versatile standout Conner Mackey and distance runner Dylan Lam, who was second in the 800 in the district.
But returning for the Trailblazers is an abundance of impressive distance runners and sprinters, including seniors Russell Kramer and Kasey McClure, juniors Jack Parlee and Jonathan Harding, and a thrower in senior multi-sport athlete Fernando Cruz-Bonilla.
The girls team, although not as deep, has found similar success, finishing as the league runner-up a year ago, with standout athletes Madison Doss and Taylor Myers leading the way with big-time years.
Myers, a junior, is back and expected to compete at the state level again, while Doss is one of the area’s brightest up-and-coming stars.
Joining those two are Ashland and Marika Dickel, a pair of twin sisters that have become big-time distance runners for Spotswood, along with seniors Kate Ruebke and Anna Dabaghyan, a pair of versatile athletes.
Gray Urglavitch, a senior, is a key newcomer for the SHS boys after a strong indoor debut, while Julia Dunham — an accomplished performer in swimming and diving — and freshman Ruth Rascoe are a pair of standouts the girls team is excited to add on this season.
The circumstances on each roster certainly have plenty of differences for the Spotswood boys and girls outdoor track and field programs.
But as the Trailblazers have made clear, the expectation is the same.
“What we are really excited about is being able to compete in all four event groups during the season and having depth as well,” Rinker said. “Team members have been very encouraging and very coachable.”
