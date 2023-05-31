On Tuesday, former Spotswood catcher Witt Scafidi announced on Instagram that he had committed to William & Mary after a strong freshman season at Bryant & Stratton College this past spring.
The 6-foot, 210-pounder from Penn Laird, who is playing for the Grottoes Cardinals in the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer, hit .321 with six homers, 24 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.
Scafidi opted to play for the Bobcats after a strong career with the Trailblazers, and after a productive season at the collegiate level, he’ll now get the chance to continue playing the game with the Tribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.