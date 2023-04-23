PENN LAIRD — Spotswood continues to build momentum late in the regular season.
The Trailblazers nabbed their sixth straight victory on Thursday and their first shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over Fort Defiance in non-district play in Penn Laird.
Despite the success, Blazers head coach Marcus Davis tells his guys the focus isn’t on winning and losing but on playing the game correctly and the fundamentals.
“[Sophomore pitcher] Brady [Hoover] did a great job throwing tons of strikes,” Davis said. “He was around the strike zone the entire night, he allowed his defense to make plays behind him, and that was a success on the mound for him. At the plate, we did just enough. We didn’t have a great night at the plate, but we got some timely hits for the first time in a while.”
Hoover tossed a complete game for Spotswood, striking out four. The sophomore contributed two hits, as well.
Hoover said it all started in the pregame as he said the coaches were keeping him in line in the bullpen, and it translated to the game.
Hoover’s approach on the mound was to throw strikes, which paid off.
“I knew they were going to hit,” Hoover said. “They hit a bunch of ground balls. … They were all up on the plate and they’re not scared of the ball at all.”
The Blazers put up four runs and seven hits on Thursday, led by freshman shortstop Camden Blank with two RBIs and one hit. Blank felt it was a great team win, and the RBIs thankfully fell at the right time.
“We moved runners when we needed to,” Blank said. “It was a good overall game for us.”
The Indians only mounted three hits against Hoover, and Thursday’s loss marked the first time they’ve been shut out this season. Freshman pitcher Tripp Hanger took the loss for Fort Defiance in his first career start.
FDHSead coach Damian Fink felt his team came out flat offensively and didn’t see the fight he typically sees.
“I think Hoover did a great job on the mound,” Fink said. “He did a good job of not letting us get any momentum on the offensive side.”
The Indians (5-7) bounced back Friday with a district win over Staunton and will host Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District play Tuesday. The Trailblazers (8-5) dropped a non-district game to Western Albemarle on Friday, and will host Turner Ashby in Valley District play on Tuesday.
The young Spotswood team is heading in the right direction as the regular season winds down.
Blank credited the pitching staff and improvements at the plate for their recent success.
“Ben Moyer has been really great on the mound,” Blank said. “Brady as well, [he] pitched great [Thursday] against Fort. The hitting has come around, and [earlier] in the season, we weren’t making routine plays, but [Thursday] and the rest of the way — we’ve been pretty solid in that area.”
The Blazers face a tall task in the TA, which has played well as of late, on Tuesday, but it’s nothing Davis feels his team can’t handle.
“We tell our guys, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing next,” Davis said. “We want to focus on taking care of ourselves, and if we do that, we’ll be in the game. That’s all we’re thinking about.”
Fort Defiance 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Spotswood 101 002 x — 4 7 1
Hanger, Johnson (4) and Lavaway. Hoover and Baugher. W — Hoover. L — Hanger. TB — FD: Garber 1, Liskey 1, Lavanay 1. SPO: Hoover 2, Blank 1, Cross 1, Shifflett 1, Moyer 1, Clarke 1. SF — SPO: Shifflett. SB — FD: Lavanay, Shifflett. SPO: Craig, Cross, Shifflett, Moyer, Clarke, Moyer. CS — FD: Miller. SPO: Blank. E — SPO: Baugher.
