PENN LAIRD — Throughout every phase of her young athletic career, there wasn’t any serious adversity that Riley Joyner had to face on the court or the field.
That’s not to say the 5-foot-5 sophomore basketball and softball standout for Spotswood had it easy. But when you’re one of the best players in your class and often get pulled up to play with older players in your career, opportunities tend to come a bit more often.
And that was the case last year for Joyner, who started at shooting guard as a freshman alongside classmate Madison Doss at point guard and immediately made an impact.
But the addition of freshman standout Alana Taylor, a first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C selection, to the Trailblazers roster this season forced Joyner into what could have been an uncomfortable position for a standout athlete.
Spotswood veteran head coach Chris Dodson was asking Joyner to come off the bench — a move that would have shocked many, especially a player who played well as a freshman.
Instead, there was no hesitation from the standout athlete who had always shined, quickly adapting to her new role, and the move has paid off in a big way since.
“Well, obviously, I would prefer to start, but that’s the coach’s decision,” Joyner said. “My goal is to help the team do whatever it takes to win, in whichever role that may be. The reason we all play this game is to win, and that’s very important to all of us.”
That type of selflessness from the sophomore Joyner is why the Trailblazers are in their position, getting set to face unbeaten Carroll County in the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pulaski County High School.
The Cavaliers ended Spotswood’s season a year ago in the state semifinals — a surprising run from the young Trailblazers that Joyner played a significant part in — and cruised to a 67-35 rout in the teams’ only regular-season meeting earlier this year.
Despite facing all odds, Spotswood comes in with belief, and the postseason efforts of Joyner, now in her second season at the varsity level, have certainly played a role.
“RJ is the most selfless player we have,” Dodson said about Joyner. “Always putting others in front of herself and putting the team goals before her own always, RJ is the definition of team player, and leads the young players by example. Also, I feel like coming off the bench people often forget about her and she gets off before they realize.”
That was the case against Liberty-Bedford in the Region 3C semifinals when Joyner came off the bench late in the first quarter and flourished.
She hit back-to-back 3s to end that frame and stretch the Trailblazers’ lead, then hit another late in the game and finished with double-digit points in the lopsided win.
“She stretches the floor so much with her ability to shoot and score in bunches,” Dodson said. “She has affected games at a high rate this season by opening up driving lanes and giving space to our post players inside.”
Although Joyner thrived in a starting role, her move to the bench has improved Spotswood as a team after struggling with depth a year ago.
That could be a significant reason why the Trailblazers have a shot at advancing further.
“I just try to help the team in whatever way I can, just taking what the defense gives me,” Joyner said. “I feel like I’ve become a pretty well-rounded player, making good decisions with the ball, playing solid defense, but there are definitely areas of my game I can still improve on.”
The bottom line is Joyner’s move to the reserve role would have been hard for most standout athletes to handle but was one the mature sophomore quickly embraced.
She’s found the positives, such as studying the opposing defense and feeling out the flow of the game in the first few minutes, and she’s made opposing defenses pay when in the game.
So despite facing adversity for one of the first times in her stellar career, Joyner did what she’s always done and responded in a new role by showcasing how special she can be.
“She’s the most coachable player,” Dodson said. “She never has to be told something twice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.