Capping one of the most decorated careers in program history, Zoli Khalil earned her last official postseason recognition.
Khalil, a Spotswood senior and VCU signee, was named a Virginia High School League Class 3 all-state girls basketball first-team selection after helping guide the Trailblazers to the state quarterfinals this season.
The 6-foot wing with a versatile game and strong ability to get to the rim was the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year last season.
Another local also earned honors as Turner Ashby junior Raevin Washington was named to the Class 3 second team this year.
Washington, a 6-foot-4 post with a bright future, leaped in her game this year and was a game-changer defensively for TA.
