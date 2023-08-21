Kunkle, Wade Ready To Guide Blazers To New Heights

PENN LAIRD — The defending Valley District champions are itching to get the season underway.
Led by seven seniors, who are all motivated to end their high school careers on a high note, Spotswood is determined to take the program to new heights this season after coming up short of making it into the Region 3C Championship match a year ago.
Entering his 24th year as head coach, Jim Roth said they wouldn’t ride the coattails of last season’s success as they look forward to their first match of the season on Thursday against non-district opponent Waynesboro at home.
“We gotta get ready to roll,” Roth said. “It doesn’t matter what happened last year for any team. We have to get better every day.”
Of the seven seniors, Dani Kunkle and Raygan Wade stand alone as the team captains. Roth feels both are ready to give it their all and close out their decorated Spotswood careers in style.
“They know this is their last volleyball season here in the Blazin’ Blue,” Roth said. “They’re just focused on making it the best one they can.”
Coming off an exceptional tennis season in the spring, Wade is back in the volleyball mentality and said everyone is giving it 100 percent at practice every day.
“We have a lot of potential this season,” Wade said. “Every season’s different, so we’re just excited to be back in the gym and ready to keep working.”
As one of the captains, Wade makes sure everyone is giving their best efforts. She noted they lost some key faces after last year but believes they’re filling the gaps nicely.
“It’s really exciting that everyone is taking interest in their new roles,” Wade said. “We’re really all coming together as a team.”
It’s a weird feeling for Wade now being on the experienced side of the team, as she used to always have the seniors before her to look up to. Yet, the prior experience around the seniors has helped Wade transition into the captain position smoothly.
“I’ve definitely had lots of great leaders before that have shown me the ways to take in the younger girls and show them how to do it,” Wade said. “Definitely the leaders that we had before really helped me step into this role.”
Kunkle said the most significant thing they’ve learned about themselves throughout the preseason is they all have quality work ethics, and their desire to win is at a major high.
Kunkle is anticipating what she can accomplish in the final season of her decorated Spotswood career.
“We’re working for a goal, not just to play for fun,” Kunkle said. “We’re trying to do something this year — something important to us.”
The senior captain is just a name tag for Kunkle, as she said she’s always tried to be a leader. Kunkle believes the most important aspect of leading is being a role model for the younger athletes, as well as guiding and encouraging.
Yet, being a leader isn’t an easy task, Kunkle said, and that’s something she’s learned throughout her time with the Blazers.
“It comes to some people, but it’s definitely a skill you have to work on,” Kunkle said. “I’ve had a lot of older athletes tell me that, [as well as] be patient and gentle. I think that’s really important.”
Kunkle describes Wade as her best friend and believes their connection will do wonders for their roles as team captains.
“Ever since I came to Spotswood, she’s had my back and I’ve had hers,” Kunkle said. “She’s very important to me, and I think our leadership together is really strong and I think we’re going to be a really good example to the other athletes in our program.”
With lofty goals in mind and the heart to chase after them, Kunkle is ready to step up and lead the way. Like Wade, Kunkle believes they have a lot of potential and is pumped to see what they can achieve.
“We’re all very talented,” Kunkle said. “I’m really excited to get on the court [and] started playing. These girls are so much fun, and I love them so much.”
