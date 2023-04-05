Loaded With Experience, Blazers Are Aiming High

PENN LAIRD — With a veteran head coach that has built one of the area’s most consistent programs and a young star leading the way, Spotswood’s goals are sky-high once again this year.
Fresh off a 13-4-1 campaign a year ago in which they lost in the Region 3C semifinals, most of the Trailblazers are back in 2023.
That includes sophomore midfielder Brayan Molina Arevalo, one of the area’s best young talents, along with a number of others.
Senior midfielder Daniel Romanchuk returns and has been off to a torrid start offensively for Spotswood, along with senior forward Yoel Galeano Molina, senior midfielder Luis Amortegui Vargas, senior midfielder Owen Albertson, junior defender Finn Rhodes, and sophomore defender Elton Shabani, among many others.
While the team is still adjusting to the style of play from head coach Dan Atwell, now in his 10th season guiding the program, they’ve already had quite a bit of success early ohis year.
Part of the reason for that is the emergence of several key newcomers, too, including the return of junior midfielder Ian Joya, who scored 12 goals and had six assists in just 12 games as a freshman in 2021 but missed all of last season with an injury.
Also adding to the powerful Spotswood lineup this season is sophomore midfielder Andres Cordosa, a transfer student with a creative touch, and junior goalkeeper James Rios.
Two years ago, the Trailblazers reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship game for the first time.
Although they lost that season, it established a new standard.
And with a loaded roster filled with talent, led by a veteran head coach with a high IQ of the game, Spotswood could be in contention to make a second trip to the sport’s biggest game.
“We are excited about the amount of experienced returning players, the creativity of new players, and the diversity we can display on the field,” Atwell said. “Our guys have really bought into the Spotswood still of play and committed to an exciting game.”
