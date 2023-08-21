Motivated Defense Built On Depth For Trailblazers

PENN LAIRD — There’s strength in numbers, and that’s certainly the case for Spotswood.
And for a defensive unit that returns most of its starters and showed significant growth during a rebound season a year ago, the depth it features this season could be big-time.
“On the defensive side of the ball, we return everybody pretty much,” Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett said during practice last week. “We rotate a lot of defensive lines, so we’re plugging guys in, but overall, we feel like that unit could be really strong for us.”
Loaded with seniors, the Trailblazers are coming off an 8-2 regular season a year ago.
Spotswood’s lone loss in Valley District play was a 35-28 setback at the hands of district champion Turner Ashby, which also beat them 17-14 in a Region 3C postseason rematch.
But in the midst of those rare setbacks, the Trailblazers found their swagger again.
The defense posted three straight shutouts against Waynesboro, Broadway, and Harrisonburg to close the regular season and had two other games where they allowed opponents to score just one touchdown. For the year, they allowed 13 points per game.
“It’s a big strength,” Spotswood senior linebacker Alexander Smith said about the defensive unit. “That’s our strong suit, I feel. It’s where we get our energy to win those games.”
But for the depth the Trailblazers have, some of its success is fueled by past shortcomings.
After a two-win campaign in 2021 as sophomores, this year’s senior class woke up a bit.
The youngsters saw what it took to be successful at the varsity level in the Valley District, and last year’s success resulted from what the players called a “shift in mindset.”
“It’s really been a lot of the same guys for a good bit — since our 2-8 year where we had a really bad season,” Spotswood safety Parker Constable said. “We’ve really bumped it up and worked hard all together and kept going. We hope it can be really good this year.”
The number of skill players, specifically for the Trailblazers, is at an all-time high.
While the defensive line will be more of a rotational spot featuring several two-way players from the offensive line, Shifflett said the skill spots have unique opportunities to rest guys.
“We have to fill our two defensive tackle spots,” Shifflett said. “We’re looking at it as a rotation basis for some of our guys who play offensive line. A big thing we’re trying to concentrate on this year is not playing many guys both ways if we don’t have to. We feel like, skill-wise, we probably got more depth than we have had in a long time.”
The idea of having strengths in numbers is one that is often repeated throughout the sport.
And while depth will certainly be key for Spotswood, so will its self-motivated defense.
“It provided a lot of motivation,” Constable said about the 2021 campaign. “We were sophomores coming into varsity, and we learned that we never wanted to have that kind of season again in our last two years, so it just gave us that extra push and motivation.”
