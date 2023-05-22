Move To Spotswood Paid Off For Jones Sisters

PENN LAIRD — It’s a move both Aspen and Braxten Jones both admitted was unheard of.
Going into their senior years and needing a change of scenery, the duo transferred from East Rockingham to Spotswood High School to hit refresh before beginning college.
That decision, the twin sisters said, would be one of the best of their lives.
“I’ve liked it a lot,” said Aspen Jones, the senior third baseman for the Trailblazers softball team. “The team has been really supportive and welcoming, and it’s great to be back on the field this year.”
Aspen Jones and Braxten Jones dealt with injuries at ERHS but returned to action this year.
While Aspen holds things down at third base for Spotswood, her sister is the starting first baseman.
“They’re solid ball players and any time you can add solid ball players into your program, it’s a plus for everybody involved,” Trailblazers first-year head coach Scott Mongold said about the Jones sisters.
Aspen Jones was a first-team All-Valley District selection this year and will play next season at Eastern Mennonite. Braxten Jones will play college softball at Randolph, which she committed to last year.
But as much as their on-field production has helped Spotswood, their leadership has been pivotal.
“Braxten is the team mom,” Trailblazers junior standout Taelor Ware said. “She takes care of us. She’s the person that isn’t afraid to speak up and she will tell us whenever we need to get our heads in the game. Aspen is a little more quiet than her sister, but will still speak up when needed. The main thing with her is she’s really had some big hits and she’s really locked it up over there at third.”
Coincidentally, during basketball season, Braxten served a similar role for the girls basketball team.
The duo said they have a close relationship off the field and share similar bonds with teammates.
“We have a really good relationship off the field,” Aspen Jones said. “It’s kind of like if one of us is down, we always have the other one to pick us up. We balance each other out that way.”
Aspen and Braxten Jones have brought stability in the field for the Trailblazers, a spot that could have been a weakness after losing some key pieces off the corners from a season ago.
And as the season quickly comes to a close, the players said they’re trying to soak up each moment.
“I hadn’t really thought about the season ending until the other night,” Aspen Jones said. “It’s kind of real now, knowing our season could end at any moment. I’ve just been soaking it up and enjoying it.”
Between hoops and softball, the Spotswood community has fully embraced the Jones sisters.
“They’ve been a big help, especially [girls basketball head coach Chris] Dodson and the basketball team,” Braxten Jones said about her new teammates this season. “That was the first sport we played when we came here, and I wasn’t really going to play. But it became a great way to just meet new people and have that support behind me, especially as a transfer during your senior year. It’s a crazy thing to do, so they’ve been a big help, and I really do appreciate all of them.”
The Jones sisters have brought power, consistency, and leadership to the Spotswood dugout.
And while they’ll be remembered for what they brought to the Trailblazers as they head to continue their playing careers at the next level, they’ll remember what the Blazers brought to them.
“I was talking to [Mongold] the other day on senior night, and I said that it felt like home the minute I stepped on the field, you know?” Braxten Jones said. “After basketball season, I love these girls. I feel like I’ve been playing here four years, so it’s really been amazing.”
