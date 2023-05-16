PENN LAIRD — Vying for another run at the Region 3C title, Spotswood closed out the regular season strong with its fifth straight victory.
Against a formidable opponent in Wilson Memorial, which recently captured its third consecutive Shenandoah District crown, the Trailblazers completed their fourth shutout of the season — trouncing the Green Hornets 8-0 in non-district baseball action Monday in Penn Laird.
Spotswood head coach Marcus Davis acknowledged WMHS head coach Rodney Cullen and his team for being a quality program, noting they were on the opposite side of the score earlier this year.
Monday’s game plan was simple for Davis and company, as they stick to the same one regardless of who steps on the field against them.
“It didn’t really matter who we were playing,” Davis said. “I know it’s simple and it’s boring, but we’re just trying to focus on checking off those four categories every night. We want to throw strikes, we want to have quality at-bats, we want to run the bases super aggressively, and we want to make that routine play. If we do that, we’re going to have a chance to compete in every single game.”
Senior pitcher Ben Moyer put together an “exceptional” outing, as Davis described, tossing a complete game and striking out 10. Moyer’s strategy was to get to strike one in the count and go from there — knowing his defense would make plays when it counted.
“We were pounding the strike zone and forced them to put it in play,” Moyer said. “The guys made plays behind me all night. If you do that, you’re going to be successful.”
Davis knows he’s equipped with a strong pitching staff like Moyer and others, but added it’s a team effort no matter what.
“Those guys can’t be who they are if we don’t make plays behind them,” Davis said. “We just ask them to simplify the game and take care of the area they control while they’re on the mound. Obviously, they know how important the fielders are. I think it gives our guys in the field more, because they know our guys on the mound are going to do their job and throw strikes.”
Moyer credited his little brother, Jackson, for snagging a flyout in left field on a sliding catch in the sixth inning. Ben Moyer knows it’s key for any pitcher to have faith in their defense to secure the routine outs.
“I trust my guys 100 percent,” Ben Moyer said. “I know when the ball is put in play, they’re going to make the play behind me and it’s all going to work out.”
Senior Johnny Potter contributed two hits and two RBIs for Spotswood. For a guy that’s battled through injuries throughout the season, Davis said it hadn’t hindered his focus.
The Blazers mounted five runs in the fifth, including Potter’s two-run single. Potter said Wilson Memorial often nabs a batter out when the count is in the pitcher’s favor, so they must find their pitch to hit and execute.
To contribute like Potter did Monday through all the obstacles he’s endured this year meant a lot to him.
“Baseball’s the game I love,” Potter said. “I love playing with my boys, and it was a great way to go out on senior night.”
Second baseman Brady Hoover tallied two hits and two RBIs, while right fielder Hezekiah Cross drove in a run of his own.
Monday’s loss snapped a nine-game win streak for the Hornets. Senior standout Finn Irving carried the load on the mound for Wilson Memorial, throwing 4.1 innings and fanning four strikeouts.
Cullen gave props to Moyer for throwing a solid game and said Spotswood does a great job at putting pressure on defenses when they have runners on base.
“I don’t know if we just felt the pressure, but [Spotswood] was ready to play,” Cullen said. “They put pressure on us, and we didn’t do a good job. That’s my fault, I got to have the team ready to handle those situations, and evidently, I didn’t. It’s something we’re going to have to work on. We have another game [Wednesday] and then go to regionals. We’re going to have to clean some things up before then.”
The Hornets (15-4) close their regular season at Waynesboro on Wednesday in Shenandoah District play, while the Blazers (14-6) take on Broadway Thursday in the Valley District Showcase Game.
As Spotswood prepares to take another shot at the regional title, Davis said they continue to humble themselves and strive to make daily gains in practice or games.
“No matter what game it is, we just want to execute those four areas,” Davis said. “If we can, we’re going to have a chance. If we don’t, we’ll pack our stuff and go home. We know that. We want to try to be as consistent as we can in the playoffs, just like we’ve been trying to do all year long, and we’ll see what happens.”
