PENN LAIRD — The number of new faces on the Spotswood scorecard is extensive.
The Trailblazers have been the class of the Valley District for several years now, dominating the league and experiencing big-time success at the regional and state level consistently.
But Spotswood is suddenly young, forced to replace an abundance of graduated talent from last year’s squad, and leaning on talented underclassmen to help fill the void this season.
“Everyone has really bonded,” Trailblazers sophomore Casen Chandler said. “We like to compete against each other, so we always want to play our best against each other. Everyone is improving by multiple strokes every match. It’s been great to see.”
There are just three seniors on the Spotswood roster — Noah Brantmeier, Jackson Dunkel, and Phineas Rhodes — while junior Jack Baugher leads a talented junior class.
Nathan Lees, Grant Mather, Jackson Moyer, Joel Perkins, and Isabella Weve are the rest of Baugher’s classmates, while Chandler and Amaday Mozheyko are a pair of sophomores.
Almost the entire scorecard this season looks different than the top six from a year ago.
“I’m trying to lead by example,” said Baugher, who is also a baseball standout for the Blazers. “The better I do, the better the team does. I try to support my teammates and hope the best for them, the best for myself. If those happen, our team does well.”
What’s unique about this year’s Spotswood team is the type of balance it has displayed.
Baugher has typically been at or near the top, but the other two or three scores behind him have varied quite a bit, with a large number of Trailblazers stepping up at various points.
While most teams rely heavily on three or four golfers, Spotswood has six or seven.
“It does sort of make it more fun,” Baugher said. “Nothing against the [other Valley District] teams in the past, but we almost kind of knew we were going to win going into most tournaments. Now, you have to play well, and you can see that it’s really competitive.”
Spotswood certainly has its hands full this season with the addition of golf power William Monroe to the league, as the Green Dragons have won every district match thus far.
Add in the improvement of programs like Turner Ashby and East Rockingham, and it’s clear that the Trailblazers won’t be coasting to a dominant league title like previous seasons.
But regardless, the new talent on the SHS roster insisted it's familiar with the standard.
And as the postseason inches closer, they hope to live up to the expectation.
“Being new to the team, it puts a lot of pressure on us to play better,” Chandler said. “We have to try to win and compete out there.”
