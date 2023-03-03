ELKTON – When it looked like Spotswood was going to pull away, Northside reminded the Trailblazers’ faithful why it opened the season on a 26-game winning streak.
The Vikings, which made the 114-mile trip north, stayed composed as they fell into their largest deficit of the season: 11.
And shortly after a Northside timeout midway through the third quarter, it was all Vikings, as they used a 20-4 run to take a fourth-quarter lead that they never lost, knocking off Spotswood 44-42 in the Class 3 boys basketball state quarterfinals on Friday night at East Rock.
The Trailblazers had built the commanding lead by forcing Northside into playing a slowed down offense, but Vikings’ head coach Bill Pope, a nearby Bridgewater College graduate, adjusted and put multiple 3-point shooters on the floor.
The result? Back-to-back triples from David Via, which sparked the offensive onslaught that followed, most of which was taking advantage of Spotswood turnovers or offensive misfires.
“That really spreads you out,” Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards said of Northside’s adjustment. “And you have to pick your poison: defend their quickness or stay out with the shooters. … We noted the shooters in the game plan and you’ve got to give them credit for making those shots.”
Northside made four of its six triples during the run, which allowed it to take its first lead of the game with 6:32 to play.
But Spotswood didn’t go down without a fight.
The Trailblazers were down by eight and slowly chipped away in the waning minutes of the contest, as Jackson Li knocked down a jumper with less than 15 seconds to make it a one-point game.
After Rayne Dean ripped the ball away from a Viking on the ensuing possession, the Trailblazers pushed the floor and Li was able to draw a foul to get to the charity stripe. Li, who finished with 11 points for Spotswood, split the pair to tie the game at 42.
But Northside’s speed was too much in the end. They worked the ball quickly down the court and Cy Hardy made a layup with 3.6 seconds to play.
Hardy, a 5-foot-7 guard, used his heroics one more time as he blocked Tyler Sprague’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, which would have won it for the Trailblazers.
“They’re the No. 1 team in the state and we went toe-to-toe with them,” Edwards said. “They just made one more play with us.”
Camryn Pacheco paced the Trailblazers with 13 points and Dean chipped in with 10. Lawrence Cole led the way for Northside with 12.
In the early going, Spotswood used its size and physicality to control the game, but when Northside made its run, the Vikings were able to avoid running a set half-court offense. Instead, they used their potent transition offense to their advantage.
Though the Vikings surged back, the Trailblazers were in it at the end and Edwards didn’t expect anything different when it came to his team’s fight on the court.
“To be honest, I expected it,” Edwards said. “I’ve told everyone who asks how much I love this team and how much I believe in them. On the floor, I don’t think we had a senior play tonight and we went toe-to-toe with the best team in the state. Nothing that happened tonight changes my opinion of my team. I love them.”
Spotswood’s young team provided a thriller with Northside, a team littered with upperclassmen, and it might paint a positive picture for the future in Penn Laird.
But for Edwards, it’s hard to look at that point immediately after the Trailblazer's season came to a close.
“Bottom line is we lost and it’s a game we could have won,” Edwards said. “And that hurts. … There’s nothing guaranteed. I think the trap sometimes for young teams is, ‘Well, wait til next year.’ But it’s so hard just to get to this point and to put yourself in position to win the game, I’m disappointed that we weren’t able to seize the opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.