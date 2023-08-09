PENN LAIRD — With each round passing, Dan Ouderkirk’s anxiety cranked up a bit.
The former Spotswood High star certainly had hopes of being picked in the 2023 MLB Draft last month, but as he watched numerous former teammates and opponents get their names called and each round passing, he began to fear that maybe that dream wouldn’t happen.
“It got pretty stressful there for a bit,” Ouderkirk admitted. “I was getting worried.”
But ultimately, when selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 18th round and as the 547th player overall, the 6-foot-9, 256-pound right-hander from Penn Laird became the first former Trailblazers selected since former star Austin Nicely was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 10th round back in 2013.
“It’s a really special feeling, man,” Ouderkirk said. “Everything that has happened and all of the adversity I’ve faced and stuff, it’s just nice to see the hard work all be rewarded a bit.”
Ouderkirk pitched for Penn State last year after transferring from West Virginia.
During his time with Nittany Lions, he struck out 57 batters in 39.2 innings, posting a 7.26 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP in 12 games (10 starts). He finished with a record of 2-4.
Prior to his time in Happy Valley, he pitched in 23 games over two seasons for the Mountaineers. During that time, he struck out 38 in 25 innings tossed for W.Va.
But Ouderkirk’s path to professional baseball was anything but easy, after going through Tommy John surgery back in 2019, rehabbing two years and working hard to get back.
“There were definitely times where I considered just giving up completely,” he admitted.
In 2022, he returned to the field with the Strasburg Express in the Valley Baseball League.
After transferring to PSU, he found some velocity and got back to the player he once was.
“It was a good day for the Ouderkirks,” said Steph Ouderkirk, a forward for the James Madison women’s basketball team and the younger sister of Dan. “There’s, of course, a lot of stakes and this has been his dream, so there’s a lot of pressure there. He’s been working hard and a lot of people don’t know the adversity he’s had to go through. So, it’s cool to see it comes together for him and see him achieve the things that he deserves.”
During his time at Spotswood, the multi-sport star was named a Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American and had 84 strikeouts in 42 innings as a senior.
“When you look at the guy’s stats, they were unbelievable, Trailblazers head baseball coach Marcus Davis told the Daily News-Record about Ouderkirk back in June of 2018.
He was ranked the No. 5 prospect in Virginia and the No. 3 right-handed pitcher as a senior.
“He has undergone a complete 180 from being set in his ways to being completely open-minded and constantly asking questions on how to improve,” said Next Level Athletics owner Mike Martin back in 2020. “He is now a guy that loves and embraces learning.”
Although his time with Penn State was short, the benefits are unquestioned for Ouderkirk.
He’s the first PSU pitcher since 2004 to record over 10 strikeouts in three consecutive games — doing so against Northern Illinois (11), Darmouth (11) and Brown (10).
And now, as he finally gets a shot at something he’s been dreaming of for quite some time, he’s ready to take advantage of his next opportunity like he has all those before now.
“I’m excited to get going, get started,” Ouderkirk said. “I’m ready to show what I can do.”
