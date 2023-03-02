PENN LAIRD — For some, it’s a mesh practice jersey quickly tossed in a hamper.
But for Jermaine Chaluisant-Vega, a 6-foot-4 Spotswood senior, the blue Trailblazers jersey he wears daily represents his valuable role for a state quarterfinalist team.
“My biggest impact is definitely in practice,” Chaluisant-Vega said. “I help simulate the teams we scout and it’s not just me, but the whole blue team. It prepares our team.”
Chaluisant-Vega and Ben Edwards, a 6-foot-2 guard and the son of Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards, are the lone seniors on the impressive SHS boys basketball roster this season.
As the Trailblazers (24-2) prepare to face Northside (25-2) in the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at East Rockingham High School, a lot of the attention and focus will be placed upon the underclassmen stepping up.
But for as impressive as those youngsters have been for Spotswood, those around the program will tell you that it wouldn’t be possible without those two seniors.
“I take pride in helping the first-year players adjust to varsity basketball,” Ben Edwards said. “My dad is very demanding and our system is more complex than [junior varsity]. That, combined with having to play against better players with more athletic ability, makes the first year challenging. My first year was the hardest season of sports during my time at SHS. Hopefully, the first-year guys feel like I was helpful this year.”
That mature approach to the game makes Edwards and Chaluisant-Vega so liked by their teammates and appreciated by the coaching staff and the fanbase.
Despite limited minutes and mostly seeing the floor in late-game blowouts, the two seniors have never let it dim the bright light they bring to the Trailblazers’ bench.
“It is important to be supportive and bring leadership from the bench because that creates energy in games and that energy is the togetherness that Spotswood is built off,” Chaluisant-Vega said. “Without us together, we aren’t district or regional champs.”
From the opening tip to the final buzzer, Edwards and Chaluisant-Vega can be seen celebrating 3-pointers from their younger teammates with hands in the air, slapping hands with coaches and players as they check out of the game, and providing support and love for fellow Trailblazers when they need it most through an up-and-down game.
“Being a part of a winning team has taught me that success starts with dedication to your job, whether it’s basketball or a cashier at Walmart, and dedication to your coworkers and teammates is what matters most,” Chaluisant-Vega said. “When everyone involved works not just for themselves but for the other person it creates something special. That is what together is all about.”
The term together is often thrown around by those in the Spotswood program, rocking it on their warm-up uniforms and even using it when speaking to the media.
But players like Chaluisant-Vega prove the Trailblazers are walking the walk.
“Jermaine is one of the most selfless, team-first guys I have worked with,” Chad Edwards said. “It’s refreshing to see that the joy he gets from basketball is not directly related to points, stats, playing time, and awards. He isn’t jealous of teammates who play more than he does and he doesn’t resent teammates for success. He simply loves playing basketball and being part of our team. No one role models together better.”
Ben Edwards, a state qualifier in golf who will play at the next level, has been around basketball his entire life, and it’s given him an appreciation for the game.
It’s also allowed him to build a unique bond with his dad, and although he’s heard the occasional whispers and dealt with the difficulties that come from being a coach’s son, he’s managed to have fun still and try to encourage his focused father to do the same.
“I could not be more proud,” Edwards said. “Being the coach’s kid isn’t easy. ... I’m proud of how he handled it and the three seasons we’ve enjoyed together at the varsity level means the world to me — absolutely, positively some of the best memories of my coaching tenure. Ben has taught me to enjoy the journey. He reminds me to not take winning for granted and to take time to appreciate our success. Having fun is important to Ben and he contributes to the fun factor with Spotswood basketball as much as any player I have ever coached. As his dad and as his coach, I am very, very proud of him.”
The winning culture built at Spotswood, which Ben Edwards tries to ensure teammates and coaches enjoy, wouldn’t be possible without his efforts.
In the boxscore, Edwards and Chaluisant-Vega’s names may not stand out. But in the locker room and on the bench, they hold roles as valuable as anyone on the roster.
That’s why a blue mesh practice jersey or a bench celebration after a momentum-swinging 3-pointer means more to the two Spotswood seniors this season.
They’ve seen what it takes to win at this level of the season and are willing to do whatever it takes to help their teammates and coaches keep it going.
“Success requires you to not take days off,” Ben Edwards said. “Being consistent is a very important part of winning. I also have learned to appreciate winning. It is so hard to win and reach the state tournament. I know how hard guys work and how much guys care. I try to remind my dad and my teammates to enjoy winning and not take it for granted. Winning is fun, and having fun is winning. Both are important to me.”
