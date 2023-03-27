After another stellar season in which the program showcased just how bright the future may be, Spotswood is receiving some love.
Cam Pacheco, a sophomore point guard for the Trailblazers, was named to the Virginia High School League Class 3 all-state boys basketball first team last week after a breakout season.
The 6-foot-2 silky-smooth guard was a versatile threat on both ends of the court for the area’s best team this year, being named Valley District and Region 3C Player of the Year in the process.
Joining Pacheco as the only other local to garner all-state honors on the Class 3 team was teammate and fellow sophomore Rayne Dean, who brought unique size and skill to the Spotswood lineup.
Dean, a 6-foot-4 physical post player, was a second-team choice.
Both Pacheco and Dean and most of this year’s rotation will return next year after reaching the VHSL Class 3 quarterfinals, where it fell to eventual state champion Northside in a thriller.
