PENN LAIRD — Pressure, quite frankly, doesn’t faze Sadie Mayhew.
As a standout goalkeeper on the soccer pitch, the Spotswood sophomore is used to stepping up in big moments and did so consistently throughout her freshman debut.
But this year, as a first-year varsity player eager to showcase her value for a program loaded with depth and talent over the years, she had to prove herself in some ways.
“I come out and do whatever the team needs me to do, even if that means guarding a girl double my size,” said Mayhew, a gritty 5-foot-9 forward that came off the bench this season. “The team needs me to run the court and defend multiple positions.”
Although the Trailblazers’ season ended with a blowout loss at the hands of defending state champion Carroll County in the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls basketball quarterfinals, the run wouldn’t be possible without their post players.
That includes Mayhew, along with sophomore Addyson Moats and junior Molly Grefe. All three players stand 6 feet tall or less and are often undersized against opponents.
“Our post crew has been invaluable all season for many reasons,” Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson said. “First, they relieve so much pressure off Zoli [Khalil] with their ability to finish at the rim and to defend other teams best offensive post players.”
Khail, the 6-foot-1 VCU signee and the tallest player on the SHS roster, fouled out with 3:23 remaining in a regular-season rivalry game against Turner Ashby this year.
Mayhew immediately came in and hit a big shot to get the Trailblazers, who were trailing by seven when Khalil left, back in the game, and Grefe followed that up with a rebound and an assist to set up the game-winning jumpers later that evening.
“My role is to be a teammate, to help one up who falls, to cheer for them,” Grefe said.
On the court, the 6-foot junior forward Grefe brings toughness and the ability to get on the boards while also having quiet confidence to finish underneath offensively.
After a slow start due to a lingering injury, Moats started playing her best basketball late in the season and is one of the young players that is part of the future of Spotswood.
“One of the great things about this group of ladies is that everyone has a role, and while that doesn’t always equate to minutes on the floor, it’s important to me to continue to grind and put in the work necessary to support our successes as a team,” Moats said.
Defending taller players comes down to several keys, notably a player’s strength.
The players said going into the low post with confidence and a mindset beyond their physical limitations went a long way toward slowing opponents down. That was especially evident in a Region 3C semifinal win over Liberty-Bedford this season.
“I come into a game looking at whom the biggest girl is and making my mindset that I am bigger than her,” said Grefe, a second-team All-Valley District selection this year.
Much like Mayhew, the other post players for Spotswood have stepped up this season.
The pressure didn’t seem to phase the SHS frontcourt the way it could have this year.
And as a result, the Trailblazers are set up nicely for the years to come.
“It is always important to play well definitely no matter who’s on the court,” Mayhew said. “For us to win, everyone has to contribute in all aspects of the game.”
