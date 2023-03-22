PENN LAIRD — Coming off a historic run and with two of the best players in the Shenandoah Valley gone to graduation, Spotswood certainly faces some uncertainty.
But the Trailblazers thrived in recent years not just because of the production of Meg Dunaway, a Hall-of-Fame level player and the 2021-22 Daily News-Record Girls Tennis Player of the Year, or Madison Cooley, last year’s No. 2 seed who is now playing at Shenandoah, but because of the depth the team featured throughout its roster.
Toss in Madison Knight, the No. 5 singles player who did not lose a single match all year. It’d be easy to think Spotswood was rebuilding after finishing as the Virginia High School League Class 3 state runner-up behind powerhouse Maggie Walker.
One of the biggest reasons it may not be, however, is just how talented the returners are, as Ella Li, a sophomore, moves into the No. 1 spot for Spotswood, and juniors Raygan Wade and Rennie Shaffer, who went 20-1 in singles, are also back on the court.
Emerson Knight, a sophomore who filled in for Wade when injured a year ago and went unbeaten, is also projected as a top-four player for the Trailblazers this season.
Other key players include senior Allie Hoffman, a volleyball player coming to the court this season, and sophomores Charlie Jesteadt and Olivia Davis.
“We lost a historic senior class, but we are excited about what we have returning,” SHS head coach Chad Edwards said. “Our team is relatively young with only one senior, but we are hopeful the experience our girls gained from playoffs will benefit us this season. We like the depth and balance at the top of our lineup. The daily competition among those girls in practice will be healthy for our program. And we have been encouraged by what we have seen from the new girls in our lineup thus far in practice.”
(0) comments
