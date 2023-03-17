Senior midfielder Daniel Romanchuk scored twice and had an assist as Spotswood opened its 2023 campaign with an impressive 6-0 shutout of non-district opponent Waynesboro in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Brayan Molina Arevalo, a sophomore midfielder, also scored two goals for the Trailblazers, while senior midfielder Yoel Galeano Molina also tallied a goal.
Junior midfielder Ian Joya had the other goal for Spotswood and added an assist, while junior Fernando Sierra-Perez and senior Dany Lagos Arias had an assist apiece.
In goal, junior James Rios and senior Aiden Grefe split time. Rios finished with two saves in the victory, while Grefe added one during his time in front of the net.
The Trailblazers (1-0) will travel to Fishersville on Tuesday for another big early-season Region 3C battle against Wilson Memorial, while the Little Giants (0-1) will host former Valley District opponent Turner Ashby in a non-district battle on Monday.
(0) comments
