PENN LAIRD — In Region 3C softball quarterfinal action on Friday in Penn Laird, fifth-seeded Rustburg rallied from three runs down to beat fourth-seeded Spotswood 5-4.
Red Devils sophomore Paiten Archer was the unsung hero of the game as she picked up the win and also had the biggest hit in the game when she put Rutburg ahead in the sixth with a two-run double.
Facing a two-run deficit in the top of that inning, the Red Dvils put together clutch base-hits, which put the team in position to take their first lead of the game. After Rustburg sophomore Emily Hines scored the teams third run which cut the deficit down to one, Archer delivered the game’s biggest hit as she ripped the go-ahead two-run double which split the gap in left center.
It was a lead that the Red Devils would not relinquish.
The turning point of the game came in the bottom of the second inning when Rustburg's Archer was put in for relief work in the circle. Following a two-run home run from Spotswood's standout sophomore catcher Charley Bentley, which put the Trailblazers up 4-1, Red Devils head coach Katie Bingham relieved Erin Cotes, who took the start in the circle and put in her other ace, who was brilliant in the circle the rest of the game.
After being put in relief early in the game, Rustburg's Archer was nearly on cruise control for the rest of the night as she silenced Spotswood's hot bats. At one point Archer retired eight straight batters. In her 5.1 relief innings, Archer tossed three perfect innings, including the bottom of the seventh.
"[Archer] did good coming in and gave [Spotswood] a different look and changed things up," Bingham said about bringing Archer in in relief in the second inning. "I told Paiten to warm up in the first inning, The inning before, Erin looked a little off. I [decided] to stick with her. After the first inning I said I'm going to give her another inning, but after [Bentley's home run], I decided to change it up. I could tell [Coates] was struggling a bit and we have both [Archer and Coates] and they work well together."
Rustburg through the first five innings had chances to put runs on the scoreboard, but managed for only two runs in which one of them came on a solo home run from senior Destiny Jones as she hit a line drive shot over the fence in left field.
Spotswood junior ace Taelor Ware, who finished with a no-decision, pitched well out of multiple jams in which she struck out six after a five-inning performance. Ware allowed two runs on four hits, while walking only one. The loss was charged to senior ace CiCi Rodriguez, who allowed three runs on five hits in two innings in the circle.
"We came out very flat,” Bigham said. “[This] wasn't us. I was pretty frustrated with our performance at the beginning. I tell them all the time, ‘You have to decide if you're going to fight. I want it, you have to decide if you want it.’ I told them [after the game] I was very proud of them for not giving up when they were down 4-1. They kept their heads in it and fought back. I'm proud of them.”
Spotswood's four starting seniors; Rodriguez, Brooke Morris, Aspen Jones, and Braxten Jones were held to only two hits in 13 plate appearances. Rodriguez put the Trailblazers (12-9) up 2-0 early on in the first inning following a two-run double as she crushed a 2-1 pitch into the right-center gap.
"[Rustburg] got timely hits, they got base shots at the right moments and it worked out for them one after the other," Spotswood assistant coach Larissa Ware said.
An emotional coach Ware praised her seniors following the game,
"A lot of these girls I have had since they were little, since they were 5, 6 years old and that hurts a lot,” Larissa Ware said. “I am so glad that I have gotten to coach them this year and got to know them as individuals all over again. We have had so many laughs and I am so proud of them and am so proud of the future that they'll play at the higher level or whatever their future may hold. I'm not even thinking about this loss today, I am so proud of them regardless of this loss. It was a good ball game and I am so proud of everyone on that team."
With the win Rustburg will move onto the regional semifinals on Tuesday as they will play at Turner Ashby. The Knights defeated Brookville 12-2 in another Region 3C quarterfinal on Friday.
"I hope going forward that [our team] sees that if we get behind, we can come back,” Bigham said. “We have done it and hopefully they will see that we need to step out in the first inning and not wait until the fifth or sixth inning to get going.”
