PENN LAIRD — Spotswood advanced to the Region 3C semifinals, but didn’t do so without making a statement.
The top-seeded Trailblazers blanked eighth-seeded Wilson Memorial 6-0 in singles action to pass through the Region 3C girls tennis quarterfinals Wednesday at SHS.
Spotswood’s No. 1 Raygan Wade, the Region 3C singles champion, said it’s a cool feeling to keep adding to their momentum, and it’s a lot to take in at one time.
“There’s definitely been a lot of tennis in a couple of days,” Wade said. “Especially for Ella [Li] and I, so just to take it all in, it’s a lot — but it’s really cool. It’s a really cool feeling to enjoy it.”
Li, who claimed the Region 3C doubles title with Wade, said it felt good to take care of business early and not have to play doubles.
With their recent success, Li has been able to soak in the moment when she goes home after their matches.
Yet, she said they’re staying focused and stay ready to move on.
“I think it’s good to stay humble and hungry for more,” Li said.
Spotswood’s No. 3 Emerson Knight felt the team went into Wednesday fresh and ready to go, which ultimately led them to victory. Knight said the recent momentum Wade and Li have carried through the postseason has flowed through the rest of the team.
“Knowing that they’re succeeding, it motivates me and the rest of us to succeed,” Knight said. “It feels nice to have wins. It lets me gain a lot of confidence.”
Wade defeated Wilson Memorial’s No. 1 G.G. Babral 6-0, 6-0, while Li also blanked her Wilson Memorial opponent in Alison Troxell 6-0, 6-0.
Knight bested Wilson Memorial’s River Cranford 6-0, 6-1, while Spotswood’s Rennie Shaffer took down Iris Chen 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 4 hole.
Spotswood’s No. 5 Allison Hoffman claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win over Grace Godette, while Charlotte Jesteadt was victorious after a 6-1 set over Wilson Memorial’s Makaylee Hammer in the No. 6 seed.
Any time the entire team can pick up victories, Knight said it’s special to them and tightens the team bond.
“I feel like it’s a nice bond for all of us to have a win,” Knight said. “We can celebrate it and I feel like it brings us closer together.”
Wade said their coaches preach to step on the court at 100 percent every day, and it was cool to see her team take care of business in a dominant way.
“I’m really proud of our team that they all came in at 100 percent [Thursday],” Wade said.
The Blazers will square off against Liberty Christian Academy at LCA Friday in the Region 3C semifinals at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.