CROZET — Spotswood’s ground game was too much for Western Albemarle as the Trailblazers racked up more than 300 yards rushing on the way to a 52-14 victory Friday.
The Blazers (1-11-1) saw senior tailback Parker Constable rush for 173 yards and four touchdowns while Rayne Dean added 90 yards on the ground along with a receiving touchdown. Western Albemarle (0-2) moved the ball early, but Spotswood soon wore down the home team on the way to the blowout.
“We kind of settled in, our secondary settled in and we moved the ball on offense,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “We gave up a few long balls early and then I thought our guys played well the rest of the way through. Offensively, I thought our guys took care of business.”
On their opening drive, the Trailblazers easily moved through the Western Albemarle defense mostly on the ground before Elliott Brown, in his only pass attempt of the first half, hit Dean in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 midway through the first.
But the Warriors needed less than a minute to get its passing game going with Simon hitting on two deep balls, the second a 21-yard scoring toss to Duncan Healy to tie it up. Spotswood continued to run the ball at will in the first quarter, but after shutting the Warriors down on the opening drive, Western Albemarle continued to move the ball through the air.
Simon completed 8-of-9 passes during a first-half stretch, enough for 106 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors made it a 14-14 game early in the second period. The Western quarterback finished the game with 163 yards through the air.
But after trading touchdowns early, the Blazers defense came up with a key stop midway through the second. Constable and Dean continued to pound out yardage on the ground and Constable’s third rushing score of the evening finally gave Spotswood some breathing room and sent the Blazers into halftime with a 28-14 lead.
“It felt really good because we came out running strong,” Constable said. “Wide receivers were getting down field and making good blocks and we were getting into good territory to take it in and score. The more you score the better you feel. It felt a lot better than last week when we had some good runs, but got caught from behind. But getting down the field to keep pushing is all we can do.”
After taking the kickoff to start the second half, Spotswood was off to the races. Constable added another rushing touchdown and Brown hit Justin Barnes on a 94-yard passing score to make it a 42-14 game late in the third quarter.
