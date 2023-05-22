Spotswood Track Succeeding With Strong Distance Team

PENN LAIRD — When it comes to Spotswood’s track and field team, a lot of its strongest athletes are the ones that possess the most endurance.
Led by senior Russell Kramer on the boys team and junior Taylor Myers on the girls side, the Trailblazers have a stacked roster of distance runners that are contenders for top spots in every race.
Spotswood head coach Sue Rinker said they’ve all competed in cross country and indoor track for several years, making them stronger for spring. It showed at last week’s district competition.
“They have a passion for running, distance running in particular,” Rinker said. “I think they’re able to sustain that through outdoor track.”
Kramer placed first in the 1600-meter win in that city/county meet, notching a time of 4:28. The senior also earned first place in the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 10:07. He followed that up with a runner-up performance in the mile and gold in the two-mile race at districts last week.
Over the last few years, Kramer said he and Myers have been able to build a culture at Spotswood of hard, competitive running. The dynamic has done wonders for the distance team and the team as a whole.
“It’s been extended to the sprinters as well,” Kramer said. “We finished sixth as a team at indoor [track] states, which is higher than I’ve ever seen us do. It’s nice to be able to see how far we’ve come with our training and how much harder it’s gotten since I was a freshman.”
Two other names pop up a lot at the top of the results sheets: the Dickel twins of Marika and Ashland. The two nearly tied for first in the 1600-meter run in the city/county meet, with Marika taking first and Ashland second clocking respective times of 5:30.50 and 5:30.60. At last week’s district meet, they both earned all-district status and were once again close in their finishes.
Marika and Ashland also placed sixth and seventh in the 800-meter run, respectively, with times of 2:38.07 and 2:38.09. Running almost simultaneous times isn’t uncommon for the Dickel sisters, as they both said they never try to leave each other in races.
“It’s always fun to watch where they finish,” Rinker said. “It’s usually within a tenth of a second [of each other] or so.”
Rinker noted they have a rather small girls team of 17 athletes, and she believes the way the Dickel sisters motivate each other rubs off on the other girls and the rest of the team.
“They work well together and support each other,” Rinker said. “Even if they’re in a different event group [from the other]. I think it carries over to everyone.”
Myers cruised to the win in the girls 3200-meter run on April 26 with a time of 11:36 to qualify for the state meet, despite missing the indoor season due to illness. She won both the 1600 and 3200 at last week’s district meet and appears set to make another special postseason push.
Myers hopes to perform well at states but said this season is about having fun.
Myers said the distance team all share a common goal, and doing so helps them motivate one another to be successful.
“We all just want to work really hard to get better and win championships,” Myers said.
