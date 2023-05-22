Spotswood's Doss Showcasing Unique Versatility This Season

PENN LAIRD — Any time Madison Doss’ name pops up on a heat sheet, she’s a contender.
The Spotswood three-sport standout possesses many qualities as an athlete, but her speed and jumping ability makes the sophomore a prime asset to the Trailblazers track and field team.
Doss crushed the competition in the City/County Championships hosted by Spotswood on April 26 — taking victories in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dashes, as well as the long jump, and hitting a state qualifying time in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.93. She followed that up by bringing home six remarkable wins from the Valley District Championships last week in Bridgewater.
“I’m feeling pretty good about that,” Doss said, regarding her times. “Just knowing that the hard work we’ve been putting in at practice is starting to pay off and starting to show. … It’s nice to be able to see those times to know where I’m at.”
Spotswood veteran head coach Sue Rinker noted Doss was very successful her freshman year, and ever since, she’s only continued to build on it. That’s been especially evident the last month.
“She was a workhorse [in the City/County Championships],” Rinker said. “That’s how we planned it, because she can handle it and can lead the team in the different events.”
Doss enjoys competing against tough competition, and it was nice for her to see some schools they don’t often see in the City/County meet earlier this month. She also enjoyed competing on her home track at SHS, which helped fine-tune her for a standout effort at the district meet.
“We don’t normally see Eastern Mennonite or East [Rockingham], so it’s just nice to see new competition,” Doss said. “To keep working and show up on your home field is also nice to see.”
Regarding event preference, Doss said she enjoys the triple jump over the long jump because of the complexity of being successful in the event.
“It’s not just one jump into the sand,” Doss said. “There’s multiple steps, and it’s also not about how much speed you’re getting, there’s also more technique to it as well [in order] to get the distance that you want to get.”
Doss said the 200-meter dash is her strong suit in running events because it’s an event where she’s required to build up her speed as the race unfolds.
“[The] 100 is a quick start and it’s over in less than 15 seconds,” Doss said. “In the 200, you want to go as fast as you can at the start, but then you also want to work up to getting up to completely as fast as you can. I like that aspect. It’s also not as far as [other events], so it’s not as exhausting and weighing on your legs.”
Doss is excited to showcase her abilities with the state meet looming in the distance. She said the mindset is to keep chipping away at her times and jump distances and stay healthy throughout the rest of the season to compete at the highest level she can.
“For jumps, I’ve been starting to see the numbers that I’ve wanted to see,” Doss said. “I just want to keep working, keep building, and I’m excited to see how the rest of the season is going to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.