BRIDGEWATER — Based on incredible chemistry, Spotswood head coach Reid Laughlin paired juniors Jackson Knight and Cameron Cooley together midway through the season to see how it worked.
That decision ultimately led to Knight, the Valley District singles champion, and Cooley finding their way to the Valley District doubles finals and claiming the crown after defeating Broadway’s Tanner Fulk and Marshal Good in a 6-1, 6-1 match Thursday at the boys tennis championship at TAHS.
Laughlin was left nearly speechless following his team’s victory. He gave props to the way Broadway battled, but felt Knight and Cooley deserved the win.
“These guys epitomize what our program is all about: Hard work, grit, dedication, [and] teamwork,” Laughlin said. “I can’t say enough good things about these two young men.”
This marked Knight’s third year of taking part in the district tournament, and to be victorious alongside his fellow classmate and friend is an honor to him.
“I’ve been working for four or five years to get to this moment,” Knight said. “Putting in all that work and seeing it come to fruition, it’s really amazing.”
Excitement was the first thought that came to Cooley’s mind when he described how it felt to win the district title in his first career district tournament.
“It means everything,” Cooley said. “Last year, I was No. 3 doubles and had to work my way up through the ranks this year. It just feels great to be here.”
Knight and Cooley advanced to the finals following a 6-1, 6-2 rout of Turner Ashby’s Levi Waidelich and Carter Alley. Fulk and Good moved on following a back-and-forth affair against Rockbridge County’s Nick Faulds and Ben Barney — winning 3-6, 7-6, 10-7.
Laughlin felt the lengthy semifinal battle Broadway endured gave them the edge heading into the match, and felt his guys were able to wear them down as the match went on.
“They had a very tough match against a really good Rockbridge team,” Laughlin said. “I think it played to our advantage for sure.”
Fulk attested to being fatigued following the Rockbridge match, and felt it worked against them in the finals. As the semifinal battle progressed, the sophomore said Broadway head coach Riley Kingsley kept egging them on to be aggressive.
“That’s what we did,” Fulk said. “We tried to go for every ball, and it was a really good match.”
Good noted that this was the first year he and Fulk played doubles together, and for them to simply make it to finals was significant.
“I think it’s amazing that we made it to the finals,” Good said. “Overall, it was a really fun experience.”
Knight and Cooley are great friends off the court, and it’s a major benefit in their matches. Knight said they both know each other’s playing style well, which has played a role in their stellar performances.
“I know where he’s going to hit the shot and I know where he’s going to be,” Knight said. “I feel like that’s fun having that unspoken connection.”
Laughlin said a key part in Knight and Cooley’s success is their communication and their willingness to push each other — something they’re quite used to.
“They’ve been doing that since they were in grade school,” Laughlin said. “It’s nice to get them on the court together. As you saw [Thursday], their chemistry is really good.”
The Trailblazers and Gobblers both look toward regionals now, and Laughlin couldn’t be more excited.
He believes Knight and Cooley have an opportunity to make some noise, but realizes it’s no easy feat.
“Everybody is really good at the regional level,” Laughlin said. “I like our chances as much as I ever have in our doubles, so I’m really excited to see where we go from here.”
