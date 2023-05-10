BRIDGEWATER — One year ago, Spotswood’s Jackson Knight told head coach Reid Laughlin he was going to step up his game after losing in regionals.
That one year of hard work finally paid off for Knight Tuesday in Bridgewater when he took down Rockbridge County’s Matthew Feldman 6-4, 6-2 in the best-of-three Valley District boys tennis singles championship match to become the 2023 league champion.
Laughlin said Knight has worked immensely hard to reach the next level of play, and his desire to right his wrong from last year has made him an all-around better athlete.
“He’s become quite a leader both on and off the court for our program,” Laughlin said. “All the younger players look up to him and aspire to be like him. He’s just had a tremendous year.”
Laughlin said it wasn’t the ideal conditions for tennis Tuesday, noting rain and wind gusts played a factor throughout the day. Yet, that didn’t stop Knight from getting the job done.
“It was a gutsy performance by Jackson,” Laughlin said. “He did exactly what a champion does and overcomes any type of foul weather or if he’s not playing well. He found a way to gut it out and win [Tuesday].”
Knight defeated Turner Ashby’s Levi Waidelich 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals, while Feldman bested Broadway’s Tanner Fulk 7-5, 4-6, and 10-8 in a three-set tiebreaker to advance.
Knight admitted he has thought about winning districts for a long time and knows he’s put in an incredible amount of time to achieve it.
“It’s honestly just an honor,” Knight said. “It’s always been an honor to lead this team. [Winning districts] is something that I really wanted to do, and accomplishing that is just an honor.”
While Knight realizes there are always things he could’ve done better, he was satisfied with Tuesday's performance.
“I was going against really good players, the best from every team,” Knight said. “Beating them was an accomplishment, but it also wasn’t easy.”
Knight knows the importance of leading his team, which he doesn’t take lightly. Knight was honored to represent Spotswood and claim the district title.
“I have a lot of respect for my team,” Knight said. “We have really good relationships with each other. It was amazing to be able to represent my team and my coach in that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.